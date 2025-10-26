Lakers star Luka Doncic sidelined by finger injury

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lakers guard Luka Doncic will miss at least one week with a left finger sprain and a left lower leg contusion, the team announced Sunday before a road game at Sacramento.

The star guard suffered the finger injury early in Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It didn’t slow him down at all, though, as Doncic finished with 49 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a 128-110 Lakers victory. The 26-year-old is off to a blazing start as his 92 points in the first two games are the most in Lakers history to begin a season.

The Lakers announced Doncic will be reevaluated in about one week, but it will be a busy stretch without the five-time All-Star. Already without LeBron James as the 40-year-old deals with a sciatica injury, the Lakers have four games in six days this week. After Sacramento on Sunday, the Lakers (1-1) return to L.A. to face Portland on Monday and have road games at Minnesota and Memphis on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Advertisement

James and forwards Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain), Adou Theiro (knee) and center Jaxson Hayes (knee soreness) are also out for Sunday’s game. Hayes missed last Friday’s game as well.