NBA approves Buss family sale of Lakers to Dodgers majority owner Mark Walter

The NBA approved Dodgers majority owner Mark Walter’s purchase of majority ownership of the Lakers, taking over the role previous held by the Buss family.

The NBA board of governors unanimously approved Mark Walter’s bid to buy a majority stake in the Lakers on Thursday, the league announced, marking a major shift for one of L.A.’s most significant sports teams.

The Lakers had been a family-run team since Dr. Jerry Buss bought the franchise in 1979. When he died in 2013, control went into a family trust with daughter, Jeanie Buss, acting as the team’s governor. The Buss family built the team into one of the most recognizable brands in sports, eventually attracting a record-breaking $10-billion valuation. While the sale was approved, Jeanie Buss will remain the team’s governor for at least five years after the transaction officially closes, the league announcement stated.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports, defined by a history of excellence and the relentless pursuit of greatness,” Walter said in a statement released by the team. “Few teams carry the legacy and global influence of the Lakers, and it’s a privilege to work alongside Jeanie Buss as we maintain that excellence and set the standard for success in this new era, both on and off the court.”

Walter, who also heads the group that owns the Dodgers and the Sparks, was seated next to Buss at the Lakers’ season opener on Oct. 21.

“Over the past decade, I have come to know Mark well — first as a businessman, then as a friend and now as a colleague,” Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “He has demonstrated time and time again his commitment to bringing championships to Los Angeles, and, on behalf of Lakers fans everywhere, I am beyond excited about what our future has in store.”