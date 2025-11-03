Advertisement
Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will not play for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 31: Austin Reaves #15 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles.
Lakers stars Austin Reaves, left, and Luka Doncic celebrate during a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 31.
(Grant Burke / NBAE via Getty Images)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow
PORTLAND, Ore. — Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will miss the Lakers’ game in Portland on Monday as the team ruled both out with injuries.

One night after recording a 29-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, Doncic is out to manage a lower leg contusion. Reaves, who scored 26 points and 11 assists in the Lakers’ 130-120 win over the Miami Heat, is out with right groin soreness.

This will be the fourth game Doncic has missed this season as he was also sidelined with a minor finger injury and a left leg contusion.

Lakers

Playing in their second back-to-back of the season, the Lakers will again be short-handed. They had seven standard contract players when they hosted the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back last week. Portland won 122-108 as Reaves attempted to carry the team with 41 points.

The Lakers could also be without Deandre Ayton, who is questionable with back spasms. He missed Sunday’s game after experiencing pain last Friday in Memphis.

Forward Maxi Kleber was upgraded to questionable with an abdominal strain that has kept him sidelined all season.

LakersSports

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

