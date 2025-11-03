Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will not play for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Lakers stars Austin Reaves, left, and Luka Doncic celebrate during a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 31.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will miss the Lakers’ game in Portland on Monday as the team ruled both out with injuries.

One night after recording a 29-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, Doncic is out to manage a lower leg contusion. Reaves, who scored 26 points and 11 assists in the Lakers’ 130-120 win over the Miami Heat, is out with right groin soreness.

This will be the fourth game Doncic has missed this season as he was also sidelined with a minor finger injury and a left leg contusion.

Playing in their second back-to-back of the season, the Lakers will again be short-handed. They had seven standard contract players when they hosted the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back last week. Portland won 122-108 as Reaves attempted to carry the team with 41 points.

The Lakers could also be without Deandre Ayton, who is questionable with back spasms. He missed Sunday’s game after experiencing pain last Friday in Memphis.

Forward Maxi Kleber was upgraded to questionable with an abdominal strain that has kept him sidelined all season.