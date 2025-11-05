Lakers guard Austin Reaves to miss game tonight vs. Spurs

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, bringing the ball upcourt against Heat guard Davion Mitchell on Sunday, will miss a second consecutive game Wednesday night.

Guard Austin Reaves will miss a second consecutive game because of right groin soreness, the Lakers announced Wednesday, since he will be sidelined for the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Reaves started to feel discomfort in the first quarter of the team’s win over Miami on Sunday, coach JJ Redick said Monday, and sat out of the second game of back-to-back nights in Portland. He was a full participant in the team’s shootaround Wednesday morning, even joining star guard Luka Doncic, forward Maxi Kleber and staff members in a half-court shooting competition.

Reaves is averaging 31.1 points per game with a team-leading 9.3 assists. Doncic, who missed the Portland game while managing a left leg contusion, will be available Wednesday as the team hosts the Spurs and star center Victor Wembanyama.

Austin Reaves (groin soreness) was a full participant at shootaround this morning and is still questionable for tonight against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/sao5mKjjPe — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) November 5, 2025

The French superstar is averaging 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game in his third year in the NBA. The still-growing 7-foot-4, 21-year-old has turned heads with his unique combination of perimeter skill, shooting and defense that Lakers center Deandre Ayton compared to the Space Jam villians “The Monstars” on Wednesday morning.

“He’s unbelievable,” Ayton said. “He’s truly a once in a generational player. And he can do everything. A dude his size so nimble and so fast and quick with or without the ball. It takes a whole team to guard him.”

The Lakers will have center Jaxson Hayes to help. Hayes was listed as probable on the initial injury report with a right ankle sprain, but was upgraded to available after the shootaround.

LeBron James (right sciatica), Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery), Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) and Kleber (abdominal muscle strain) remain out.