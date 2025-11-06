Breaking News
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, trailblazing Democratic leader from San Francisco, won’t seek reelection
Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers takeaways: Luka Doncic’s defense (yes, defense) helps hold off Spurs

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, center, shoots over Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, left, and Spurs guard Stephon Castle, right.
Lakers guard Luka Doncic, center, who had 35 points, shoots over Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, left, and Spurs guard Stephon Castle.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow
  • Lakers edged Spurs 118-116 in marathon filled with 66 fouls, notching fifth consecutive victory despite playing third game in four days.
  • Luka Doncic’s career-high five steals and defensive intensity down the stretch proved decisive, overshadowing his inefficient 35-point performance.
  • Rui Hachimura’s clutch three-pointers late sealed the win while guard Austin Reaves was held out with a right groin injury.
1

The only way that game could have ended was with a free throw.

Thanks to two missed free throws from San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie with 0.2 seconds remaining, the Lakers survived 118-116 Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs in a disjointed game that dragged on for nearly three hours and included 66 total fouls and 84 free throws.

The Lakers (7-2) won their fifth consecutive game, fighting through exhaustion from playing in their third game in four days and a short rotation without guard Austin Reaves. At halftime, players and coaches acknowledged how tired they felt. Coach JJ Redick said when he woke up at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday “it was like a bus had hit me.”

But the team that still hasn’t approached its fully healthy form rallied in a way that continued to impress its coach.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, CA - November 05: Lakers guard Luka Doncic, #77, left, who had 35 points, shoots over Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, #10, and Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, #1, right, in the second half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. Lakers won 118-116. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers

Luka Doncic scores 35 points as Lakers win foul-filled game over Spurs

In a game slowed by the 66 fouls called, Luka Doncic scored 35 points to lead the Lakers over the Spurs.

“Our group is so connected right now,” Redick said. “We were able to get back together and there was no quitting, there was no splintering.”

Here are three takeaways from the game:

2

Defense wins championships

Marcus Smart couldn’t believe the stat line. Five steals and two blocks for who?

“Lukaaaaa,” Smart said, elongating Luka Doncic’s name while smiling toward his star teammate who was sitting with his feet in an ice bucket with ice bags wrapped around his knees.

Doncic matched his career high for steals in a regular-season game Wednesday. The guard averaging 40 points per game claimed his defense was the only thing he did well on a night when he finished one rebound short of a triple-double. While collecting 35 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, he was an inefficient nine-for-27 from the field and four-for-11 from three. He missed four free throws, turned the ball over four times and, after picking up his fifth foul with 7:58 remaining in the fourth, nearly fouled out.

The last fact took Rui Hachimura by surprise.

“I’ve never seen him like that,” Hachimura said. “But you know, he’s trying to be more aggressive [on defense] and that’s what we need from him, too.”

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Smith Jr. (20) reacts during the second half.

Lakers

No Big 3, no problem: Nick Smith Jr. helps lead Lakers to fourth consecutive win

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves nursing injuries, Nick Smith Jr., Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura lead the Lakers to a 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers.

Redick said Doncic had a few games when he started slow defensively in terms of physicality and engagement, but has been overall “really good” this season. Even when he was switched on to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama or point guard Stephon Castle, Doncic still competed well.

“There wasn’t matador defense,” Redick said. “He still guarded. And that was huge. The reason we won the game is because we guarded in the fourth quarter. Our fourth-quarter defense was the No. 1 reason we won the game.”

The Lakers limited the Spurs to 36.8% shooting from the field during the fourth quarter while forcing six turnovers. Wembanyama was held to 19 points on labored five-for-14 shooting with eight rebounds. He was nine-for-11 on free throws and fouled out with 1:40 remaining when he bowled over Hachimura.

3

Hachimura delivers the plays of the game

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, right, celebrates with coach JJ Redick during the second half of Wednesday's game.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Redick credited Hachimura with the two biggest plays of the game. Besides drawing Wembanyama’s sixth foul, Hachimura also hit a three-pointer off a Doncic assist that put the Lakers up by two with 5:15 remaining. Redick said it exemplified Hachimura’s unique ability to go long stretches seemingly without even touching the ball but still knocking down key shots.

Advertisement

“Somehow mentally, I have to be kind of ready for the moment,” Hachimura said. “... But I think that comes with patience and my mindset to be ready for the moment.”

Hachimura is one of just three Lakers players who have played in all nine games this season as the Lakers have rolled out seven different starting lineups. He finished with 15 points, including two made three-pointers that came in critical situations. He put the Lakers up by one with 4:57 remaining in the second quarter as the team erased a 10-point first-half deficit. A double team pinned Doncic close to the baseline and the guard nearly hopped out of bounds while slinging a one-handed pass over his head to Hachimura, who splashed the shot.

The Spurs called a timeout. Doncic approached Hachimura and bowed to him in appreciation.

“He told me I didn’t pass him the ball today, so I got to do that more,” Doncic said jokingly. “No, jokes aside, I think he’s been amazing. Just staying ready in the moment. And he’s a great guy, too. So that kind of people you want to have on your team and the start he’s having, it’s very underrated and we need him to keep going.”

4

Lakers hopeful Austin Reaves can return for upcoming trip

Reaves missed his second consecutive game with right groin soreness. The guard participated fully in shootaround on Wednesday before the game and even got an extra workout after the morning session to test his injury, but was held out after consultation from staff and trainers.

Redick hopes Reaves can return by Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, which would be six days since he was injured during the first quarter against the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

But “we’re not going to put him at risk,” Redick emphasized.

Los Angeles, CA - November 02: Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Sports

How Marcus Smart grades the Lakers’ early season hustle

The Lakers’ early season commitment to playing hard has helped them weather injury storms and roster uncertainty.

“It was the right decision, both from him and from performance, to hold him out tonight,” Redick said. “Those injuries, or a further injury on that, is hard. I’ve had ‘em. I’ve had surgery, we’re trying to be safe with him.”

LeBron James is four weeks removed from being diagnosed with right sciatica and was supposed to be reevaluated for his return soon. But the upcoming five-game road trip could be a difficult situation for the 40-year-old’s potential season debut.

The Lakers begin in Atlanta on Saturday, then travel to Charlotte and Oklahoma City with one day in between each game before finishing with a back-to-back in New Orleans and Milwaukee next Friday and Saturday, respectively. After that, the schedule clears up with just one game against the Utah Jazz during the following week.
LakersSports

All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Thuc Nhi Nguyen's weekly newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement