Lakers takeaways: Luka Doncic’s defense (yes, defense) helps hold off Spurs

The only way that game could have ended was with a free throw.

Thanks to two missed free throws from San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie with 0.2 seconds remaining, the Lakers survived 118-116 Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs in a disjointed game that dragged on for nearly three hours and included 66 total fouls and 84 free throws.

The Lakers (7-2) won their fifth consecutive game, fighting through exhaustion from playing in their third game in four days and a short rotation without guard Austin Reaves. At halftime, players and coaches acknowledged how tired they felt. Coach JJ Redick said when he woke up at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday “it was like a bus had hit me.”

But the team that still hasn’t approached its fully healthy form rallied in a way that continued to impress its coach.

“Our group is so connected right now,” Redick said. “We were able to get back together and there was no quitting, there was no splintering.”

Here are three takeaways from the game: