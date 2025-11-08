Bronny James shows his improvement for shorthanded Lakers

Lakers guard Bronny James makes a pass on the move as he’s defended by Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. during a win last Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

The play brought the entire Lakers bench to its feet. Austin Reaves’ sky-high lob pass and Bronny James’ two-handed dunk brought a roar from the crowd.

The emphatic dunk against Miami was James’ first points of the season, but he saw them as just two more in what he hopes will be a long NBA journey.

“It was just a regular moment for me,” James said, not even having to conceal a smile after the Lakers’ shootaround Saturday, almost a week after the highlight. “... I want to continue to do that, but I just have to keep giving my all, keep playing hard, running in transition and getting stops on the defensive end for my team.”

James is trying to make his contributions, both big and small, regular occurrences for the shorthanded Lakers as they continue to dig into their bench.

Reaves will miss his third consecutive game Saturday as the Lakers begin a five-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks. Imaging revealed a mild strain in Reaves’ right groin, coach JJ Redick said Saturday, but the guard’s pain is “really low,” and the team continues to hold him out as a precaution. Reaves is with the team on the road — and has a golf outing planned with James and Redick for an upcoming off day — and could return during the trip.

James has played in each of the last three games with Reaves out, including 19 and 20 minutes in wins over Miami and Portland, respectively. He was trusted in pressure fourth-quarter situations in both victories and finished with three steals against the Heat. He delivered six assists with no turnovers the following night against the Trail Blazers while also scoring five points as the Lakers won without Reaves, LeBron James or Luka Doncic.

“Ready to take advantage of the times that I get when our guys are out,” James said. “I’m going to stay aggressive.”

Each appearance is a step as the 21-year-old fights to become a regular rotation player. To get there, Redick said the former USC guard needs to start by pushing himself physically, being a disruptive defender and developing as a confident spot-up shooter.

James said his main focus is on “going out until I’m dead tired.” He earned Redick’s approval for playing hard.

When James first joined the Lakers last year as their second-round pick, Redick recalled the rookie would receive a pass during pickup games, pause, dribble or attempt unnecessary moves. It was “the opposite of point-five mentality,” Redick said, referencing the idea that players should decide to shoot, dribble or pass within 0.5 seconds of receiving the ball.

“He’s now developed where he’s got a great point-five mentality,” Redick said before the Lakers played Portland Nov. 3. “He’s catch-and-shoot ready at all times.”

Lakers guard Bronny James throws down a two-handed dunk against the Heat last Sunday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

James made a critical three in the fourth quarter against Portland to put the Lakers up by five. He credited his time with the South Bay Lakers and working with player development coach Ty Abbott for helping him get comfortable with split-second decisions.

With fellow point guard Nick Smith Jr. on a two-way contract, it’s likely that Smith will handle more on-ball responsibilities during G League assignments this season, Redick said, giving James chances to develop his off-ball game.

That’s only if James, who is on a standard contract, ever goes to South Bay. The injured Lakers might need him more on their bench.

Guard Gabe Vincent has missed seven games because of a sprained ankle, but is progressing during on-court work with assistant coach Lindsey Harding. Vincent has not worked through contact or one-on-one drills; he was projected to be out for two to four weeks, but Redick estimated he will be out for closer to three, which could put him on track to return after the five-game trip wraps in Milwaukee on Nov. 15.

LeBron James will be reevaluated in one to two weeks after progressing to contact activity, beginning with one-on-one work with coaches. The 40-year-old did not join the team on the road for the start of the trip that next winds through Charlotte, Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Milwuakee.

South Bay roster set

The Lakers’ G League team set its roster Saturday for opening night, featuring two-way players Smith, who scored 25 points in the victory over the Trail Blazers last week, Christian Koloko and Chris Mañon. Also on the squad are Jace Carter, Jarron Cumberland, RJ Davis, Luke Goode, Tevian Jones, Arthur Kaluma, Augustas Marčiulionis, Drew Timme and Anton Watson.