Lakers can’t keep up with Oklahoma City and are routed

Austin Reaves looks to shoot over Oklahoma City guard Ajay Mitchell in the second half.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dalton Knecht soared through the air for an emphatic two-handed dunk. Luka Doncic, who fired the full-court assist on the basket, looked at the Lakers bench and clapped twice in encouragement. But nothing was going to help the Lakers crawl out of this.

Unlike the blowout loss in Atlanta last Saturday, it appeared the Lakers were at least mentally prepared to compete against the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The problem in the 121-92 loss was that they simply could not keep up.

Reigning most valuable player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points on 10 for 18 shooting with nine assists. The Lakers’ own MVP hopeful Luka Doncic had 19 points, making just seven of 20 shots with seven assists and four turnovers.

Advertisement

Against the league’s best defense, the Lakers shot just 37.5% from the field through three quarters while falling behind by 36 points. They entered the game with the NBA’s highest shooting percentage at 51.2%.

The Thunder (12-1) held the Lakers without a made field goal for almost eight minutes to start the second quarter. The lead ballooned to 32 as Oklahoma City doubled up the Lakers 64-32 with a three-pointer from Isaiah Joe with 2:10 remaining in the first half. The Lakers (8-4) scored just 38 points in the first half.

Oklahoma City, which was playing for the second consecutive night, was even without top defender Luguentz Dort (right upper trap strain) and All-NBA guard Jalen Williams (right wrist).

Advertisement

The Lakers could soon get their last superstar back as LeBron James practiced with the G League South Bay Lakers on Wednesday. The 40-year-old working his way back from right sciatica participated in five-on-five in the halfcourt. Coach JJ Redick estimated that James got from 12 to 15 possessions of live contact during the workout.

“I think it was also an incredible opportunity for Zach [Guthrie, South Bay Lakers head coach] and his staff and all the guys that are with South Bay right now to have that experience,” Redick said. “But the reports are that he looked good and was moving well.”

When Austin Reaves heard James would be assigned to South Bay, the guard joked the NBA’s all-time leading scorer should play in a game with the G League team.

Advertisement

Next week, when the Lakers have just one game against the Utah Jazz at home on Tuesday, could provide a window of opportunity for James’ return at least to the practice court. But when asked if James would practice with the Lakers on Monday when the team returned to L.A., Redick deflected.

“That’s four days away,” Redick said. “So I have no idea on that.”