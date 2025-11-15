Luka Doncic scores 41 to lead Lakers’ rout of the Bucks

Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo get tangled as they battle for a loose ball during the first half Saturday night in Milwaukee.

The stressful trip grew even more trying for the Lakers when two more core players weren’t able to play in the last leg of a five-game journey that tested L.A. in many ways.

Steady defensive ace Marcus Smart (viral illness) and the solid Rui Hachimura (left calf soreness) missed the second night of back-to-back games Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Form, the two of them sidelined along with LeBron James (sciatica) and Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain).

That left it up to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton to lead the rest of the Lakers to the finish of the eight-day trip and overcome the dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Doncic, Reaves and Ayton combined for 86 points, and the Lakers opened a 31-point, first-half lead that went a long way in pulling off a 119-95 win over the Bucks.

Doncic led the way with 41 points, nine rebounds and six assists, making big shots and getting to the line to turn back the Bucks and help the Lakers finish their trip 3-2. Doncic was nine for 19 from the field, including five for 11 from three-point range. He made 18 of 20 free throws.

Reaves had 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds and also hit big shots to block the Bucks’ comeback, while Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, but his effort wasn’t enough to lift the Bucks, who also were playing a back-to-back.

The Lakers’ lead got sliced to 13 in the fourth quarter, but Doncic and Reaves wouldn’t let the Lakers lose their grip, both drilling threes and making free throws to ensure they pulled out the win.

The Lakers started the trip with a loss in Atlanta to a Hawks team missing several starters and key role players. Then the Lakers lost to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder by 29, leaving them staggering at 1-2 on the trip.

But the Lakers got their mojo back Friday in New Orleans against the Pelicans, then went out and smoked the Bucks despite being even more shorthanded.

Lakers coach JJ Redick’s only update on Hachimura’s injured calf was “it’s tight.”

Redick was asked if Hachimura was injured against the Pelicans.

“I think he’s been having some tightness all week,” Redick said. “With a back-to-back, probably just smart to hold him out tonight. But I don’t think it will be a lingering thing.”

Lakers forward Adou Thiero dunks past the Bucks’ Andre Jackson Jr. during the second half Saturday. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Redick had said he expected rookie Adou Thiero to make his debut this weekend, and the 6-foot-8 forward did.

Asked what he wanted to see from Thiero, Redick said: “Very simple — just be a banshee.”

Thiero, out to start the season while recovering from left knee surgery, had four points and an offensive rebound in five minutes, scoring his first NBA basket on a fast-break dunk off an assist from Bronny James.

The Lakers went hard in the second quarter, outscoring the Bucks 35-16 in building a 63-34 lead at the half. Ayton was a big force in the second quarter, scoring 14 points on six-for-nine shooting and grabbing four rebounds.

The Lakers shot 63.6% from the field in the second quarter, 50% from three-point range (two for four). Their defense was stellar, holding the Bucks to 15.8% shooting.

The Bucks battled back in the third quarter behind better three-point shooting, but the Lakers leaned on Doncic and Reaves to head home with a winning trip.