Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers star LeBron James set to make season debut tonight vs. Jazz

LeBron James will make his season debut tonight at Crypto.com Arena.
LeBron James will make his season debut tonight at Crypto.com Arena when the Lakers host the Utah Jazz.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LeBron James will make his his season debut Tuesday when the Lakers host the Utah Jazz, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity, after sciatica kept him sidelined for the Lakers’ first 14 games.

James is “trending in the right direction,” coach JJ Redick said before Tuesday’s game, which will mark the beginning of James’ NBA-record 23rd season. The 40-year-old missed the beginning of a season for the first time in his NBA career after starting to feel discomfort in his right side this summer.

James missed all of training camp and the preseason. The Lakers put together a 10-4 record despite playing without their biggest star. In his place, Luka Doncic has emerged as the NBA’s leading scorer and guard Austin Reaves is off to a career season.

The star trio played together for several months last year after Doncic joined the Lakers in a blockbuster trade, helping the team grab the third seed in the Western Conference. Redick expects the experience to help James integrate smoothly this year.

Advertisement

“He’s smart enough and [there’s] enough carry over from last year, both with personnel and with our schemes, that I think it’ll be easy for him to be integrated right away,” Redick said.

James said after practice Monday he was not yet pain-free, but he has been able to manage the nerve injury enough to progress through practices with the G League team, the full NBA squad and then Tuesday’s shootaround. James said dealing with sciatica came with unexpected challenges. He often could only hope he wouldn’t feel pain when he woke up in the morning or when he went to sleep.

Lebron James wears a backwards cap and holds his left hand to his chin as sits on the Lakers bench.

Lakers

LeBron James knows there will be a ‘feel-out’ process when he returns to Lakers

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves surging, LeBron James understands that he’ll need to adjust to the on-court chemistry the Lakers have already established.

Redick said the team and James are approaching “uncharted territory” when it comes to managing the superstar’s health. Conversations have been consistent and will be ongoing as the season progresses.

Advertisement

“We’ll figure out ways to get him rest when he needs rest,” Redick said.

Staff writer Broderick Turner contributed to this report.

More to Read

LakersSports

All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Thuc Nhi Nguyen's weekly newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lakers

Advertisement
Advertisement