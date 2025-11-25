Advertisement
Lakers center Deandre Ayton to miss game tonight against Clippers

Center Deandre Ayton runs back on defense after the Lakers scored against Trail Blazers.
Center Deandre Ayton runs back on defense after the Lakers scored against Trail Blazers during a game earlier this season. Ayton will not play tonight against the Clippers because of a bruised right knee.
(Amanda Loman / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
The Lakers made two announcements Tuesday, saying that center Deandre Ayton was out for the game against the Clippers at Cyrpto.com Arena because of a bruised right knee and that they had signed forward Drew Timme to a two-way contract.

The team also announced that it had waived two-way center Christian Koloko.

Timme had played for the Lakers’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers, and posted averages of 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 25.5 minutes during six games.

The 6-10 Timme played his college basketball at Gonzaga.

“I talked to [Lakers president of basketball operations] Rob [Pelinka] and everyone yesterday, last night and they told me,” Timme said after the Lakers’ shoot-around Tuesday. “I was just super excited. It’s super cool.”

Jaxson Hayes will start at center in place of Ayton in the NBA Cup game.

