Lakers takeaways: What the Lakers are looking for as LeBron James rounds into form

During parts of Sunday’s game in Utah, James desperately motioned toward the Lakers bench for a sub. When asked after the game about a particularly labored stretch during the second quarter, James quipped that it wasn’t just that moment.

Advertisement

“First, second, third and fourth,” James joked Sunday in Utah. “Come get me.”

Two days later, James looked almost back to normal as he had season-high 25 points, showing he had no trouble pushing the pace in transition while the team was plus-18 with him on the court.

“It will get better every game,” James said Tuesday of his conditioning. “Today was another … testament to that. So great win for us, but I’m starting to feel better and better.”

Coach JJ Redick said the Lakers will be tracking James’ three-point shooting, play-making and transition points as indicators of how he is progressing in his return from sciatica that sidelined him for 14 games.

On a team that was struggling to find its three-point shot, James can be a much-needed laser. James has shot 41.3% on catch-and-shoot threes during the past three seasons while increasing the volume of his shots. He has taken at least 184 such three-pointers in each of the past four seasons after taking no more than 148 in any of the prior eight seasons for which tracking data is available.

That skill came through in the perfect moment Tuesday with a corner three off an assist from Reaves in the fourth quarter, helping the Lakers start the fourth quarter on a 14-4 run. James made two of five three-pointers as the Lakers shot a season-best 44.8% from three to snap out of their shooting slump.