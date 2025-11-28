Slippery subject: Lakers will not use NBA Cup court tonight

Lakers forward LeBron James tries to score between Thunder defenders Shai Gilgeous Alexander, right, and Isaiah Hartenstein during an NBA Cup group game last season. The Lakers will not use their NBA Cup court tonight because of concerns it is too slippery.

The Lakers will not use their special NBA Cup court during a group stage game Friday against the Dallas Mavericks after the team flagged concerns that it was too slippery.

After the Lakers debuted the special yellow court on Tuesday in a win over the Clippers, Lakers superstar Luka Doncic said during his postgame news conference that the floor was dangerously slippery. The team reported the problem to the league, and technicians from the court vendor determined the surface was unplayable for the group stage finale, according to a team spokesperson.

The court could be repaired and available in time for the NBA Cup quarterfinals that begin on Dec. 9, if needed. The Lakers, who are 3-0 in West Group B, have already clinched their spot in the knockout round and will secure home-court advantage in the quarterfinals with a win against the Mavericks.

The colorful NBA Cup courts were designed to help set the in-season tournament games apart from other regular-season matchups. The Lakers played their first two NBA Cup games on the road — in Memphis and New Orleans — but Doncic did not remember having a problem with courts in those games. But it became immediately clear during pregame warmups on Tuesday that the Lakers’ bright yellow NBA Cup court presented issues.

“It just felt weird. Just like oily, slippery,” forward Rui Hachimura said Friday morning. “Everybody was on the floor, literally. Every second. … We’re going to do the normal court [Friday], so it will be fine.”

In former Lakers star Anthony Davis' highly anticipated return to L.A., the Lakers will also get their own big man back as center Deandre Ayton was upgraded to available for Friday's game after morning shootaround.

Ayton missed Tuesday’s game because of a knee contusion. He suffered the injury in the previous game against the Utah Jazz when he took a knee-to-knee hit. He said the impact was so strong that it felt almost like he broke his knee cap, but after an MRI exam revealed no major damage, he was able to get treatment and medication to help alleviate the swelling.

“It’s not really something that’s stopping me from playing,” Ayton said. “It hurts, but it is something I could play through.”

Lakers guard Marcus Smart, who was questionable to play tonight, has been downgraded to doubtful because of back spasms.