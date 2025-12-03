‘A lot of slices of pizza left’: Where the Lakers stand after 20 games

Of the things Redick likes most about his team, the first compliments have little to do with the on-court product.

“The guys have bought in,” Redick said. “They get along, and they root for each other, and it’s not fake.”

The relationships start from the top as the budding bromance between Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves has gone viral enough to warrant fascination even in Slovenia, where a reporter came from to ask Reaves whether he had plans to visit Doncic’s home country. Reaves’ and Doncic’s love-hate relationship has spread to the rest of the team, as center Deandre Ayton uses the playful trash talk from his teammates to get him going before games.

“Just letting me be me,” Ayton said of how his teammates have welcomed him since he signed with the Lakers as a major free-agent acquisition this offseason. “... They used to just talk [trash] to me before the game just to get me riled up and to where I’m riled up myself.”

Redick has preached the importance of a player-led team and empowered his players to connect and communicate with each other on and off the court. Getting to know teammates and coaches through slideshow presentations sounded like a gimmick, but then players including Reaves noted how easy it felt to connect as a group despite having so many new pieces. Redick praised his players’ ability to problem solve in real time, and it shows up in the team’s 6-0 record in games that are within five points in the final five minutes.