LeBron James to miss Lakers’ game against Celtics

Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles the ball while defended by Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley
A night after failing to score in double figures for the first time in nearly 19 years, LeBron James will skip the game in Boston to rest his sore foot and right side.
(Andrew Lahodynskyj / Getty Images)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow
  • Lakers star LeBron James will miss Friday’s game against Boston because of sciatica and joint arthritis in his left foot.
  • The 40-year-old has played only six games because of injuries and hasn’t played back-to-back games.
  • The Lakers are also without Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart, putting more pressure on Austin Reaves to carry the offense.

BOSTON — One night after assisting the game-winning basket against the Toronto Raptors, superstar forward LeBron James will miss the Lakers’ rivalry game against the Boston Celtics, the team announced Friday.

James was downgraded to out less than three hours before the game as he manages sciatica in his right side and joint arthritis in his left foot. The Lakers (16-5) are also without Luka Doncic for the second consecutive game as he is out because of personal reasons and guard Marcus Smart (left lumbar muscle strain).

The 40-year-old James has played only six games after missing the first 14 games because of sciatica. He missed one game because of the foot injury, which is a lingering problem from last season. He has yet to play back-to-back games, and coach JJ Redick said the goal is to build James’ fitness to the point where he can do that.

James’ streak of 1,297 consecutive games with 10 or more points ended Thursday at Toronto, but the Lakers still won as he dished an assist to Rui Hachimura for the buzzer-beating three-pointer.

James had eight points and 11 assists while Austin Reaves powered the offense with 44 points and 10 assists. The guard is averaging 41 points in four games without Doncic.

The Lakers are on a three-game, four-day Eastern Conference road trip. After Friday’s game in Boston, the Lakers finish the swing Monday in Philadelphia.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

