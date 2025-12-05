LeBron James to miss Lakers’ game against Celtics

A night after failing to score in double figures for the first time in nearly 19 years, LeBron James will skip the game in Boston to rest his sore foot and right side.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

One night after assisting the game-winning basket against the Toronto Raptors, superstar forward LeBron James will miss the Lakers’ rivalry game against the Boston Celtics, the team announced Friday.

James was downgraded to out less than three hours before the game as he manages sciatica in his right side and joint arthritis in his left foot. The Lakers (16-5) are also without Luka Doncic for the second consecutive game as he is out because of personal reasons and guard Marcus Smart (left lumbar muscle strain).

The 40-year-old James has played only six games after missing the first 14 games because of sciatica. He missed one game because of the foot injury, which is a lingering problem from last season. He has yet to play back-to-back games, and coach JJ Redick said the goal is to build James’ fitness to the point where he can do that.

Advertisement

James’ streak of 1,297 consecutive games with 10 or more points ended Thursday at Toronto, but the Lakers still won as he dished an assist to Rui Hachimura for the buzzer-beating three-pointer.

James had eight points and 11 assists while Austin Reaves powered the offense with 44 points and 10 assists. The guard is averaging 41 points in four games without Doncic.

The Lakers are on a three-game, four-day Eastern Conference road trip. After Friday’s game in Boston, the Lakers finish the swing Monday in Philadelphia.