Lakers’ Austin Reaves to miss at least a week because of calf strain
Lakers star Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a mild left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, the team said after practice Friday.
The guard is averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists and has led the Lakers in total minutes played this season as the team weathered stretches without stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
Reaves responded with a career start. He is ninth in the NBA in scoring and could be on track to earn his first All-Star nod as he enters a critical contract decision this offseason.
Reaves will at least miss Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, a road game at Utah on Dec. 18 and a game at the Clippers on Dec. 20.
After another road game against the Suns on Dec. 23, the Lakers begin a stretch of five consecutive home games, starting with a marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Houston Rockets.