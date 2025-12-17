Luka Doncic gifts more than 100 e-bikes to Lakers players, staff

Luka Doncic was back at it again, this time surprising the Lakers and staff members with more than 100 e-bikes for Christmas gifts.

Doncic, who took his teammates to a Porsche Driving Experience in October as a way to bond, gave the gifts away Tuesday after practice.

“I just wanted to give everybody something,” he said. “Everybody works hard, even the people you don’t see in the back, so I want to do something for them too.”

Said teammate Jake LaRavia: “Shout-out to Luka, man. What a guy.”