Advertisement
Lakers

Luka Doncic gifts more than 100 e-bikes to Lakers players, staff

Lakers guard Luka Doncic bends over with his hand on his knees as he catches his breath.
Lakers star Luka Doncic gave teammates and staff members more than 100 e-bikes.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick Turner
Staff Writer Follow

Luka Doncic was back at it again, this time surprising the Lakers and staff members with more than 100 e-bikes for Christmas gifts.

Doncic, who took his teammates to a Porsche Driving Experience in October as a way to bond, gave the gifts away Tuesday after practice.

“I just wanted to give everybody something,” he said. “Everybody works hard, even the people you don’t see in the back, so I want to do something for them too.”

Advertisement

Said teammate Jake LaRavia: “Shout-out to Luka, man. What a guy.”

More to Read

LakersSports

All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Thuc Nhi Nguyen's weekly newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement