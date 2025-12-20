Advertisement
Lakers star Luka Doncic suffers injury vs. Clippers, will not return to game

Lakers star Luka Doncic shoots in front of Clippers guard Kris Dunn in the first half Saturday at the Intuit Dome.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick Turner
Staff Writer Follow

Lakers star Luka Doncic sustained a left leg contusion Saturday night against the Clippers and will not return to the game, the Lakers announced.

Doncic played 19 minutes in the first half, but he didn’t return for the start of the third quarter at Intuit Dome.

He had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in the first half.

Lakers

But Doncic had struggled with his shooting, going four for 13 from the field and one for six from three-point range.

Doncic entered the game as the leading scorer in the NBA, averaging 35.2 points per game, and was third in assists, averaging 9.1.
