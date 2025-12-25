Lakers’ Austin Reaves will not return vs. Rockets because of calf soreness

Lakers star Austin Reaves runs on the court after making a three-pointer against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lakers guard Austin Reaves will not play in the second half against the Houston Rockets because of left calf soreness, the team announced Thursday.

Reaves missed three games with a left calf strain before coming back to play at Phoenix on Tuesday night. He scored 17 points off the bench in the Lakers’ loss to the Suns.

Against the Rockets at Crypto.com Arena, Reaves started and played 15 minutes in the first half, scoring 12 points on five-for-eight shooting.

Advertisement

With Reaves out, the Lakers struggled in the third quarter, scoring just 21 points to trail 92-74 heading into the fourth. The Lakers are trying to avoid losing three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Reaves entered Thursday averaging 27.3 points per game, ranking him 11th in league scoring.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said earlier this week that Reaves wasn’t on a minutes restriction, but the team would monitor his workload “in real time.”