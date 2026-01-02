Luka Doncic and LeBron James help fuel late Lakers surge in win over Grizzlies

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

There have been good weeks and bad weeks for the Lakers this season.

Ahead of Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, they were trending downward after losing four of their last five games.

The Memphis game turned into a microcosm of that trend, with the Lakers building leads through effort and intensity only to see them crumble behind less-inspired play.

In the end, standout performances from Luka Doncic and LeBron James helped the Lakers surge late and hold on for a 128-121 win at Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic and James made sure the 15-point lead the Lakers held before it dissolved by the end of the third quarter wasn’t completely achieved in vain. Doncic finished with 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and James had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

They got help from Jake LaRavia, who had 21 points and nine rebounds and was stellar on defense. Marcus Smart had 13 points and Jaxson Hayes scored 12 points.

The Lakers (21-11) went down 110-109 in the fourth quarter before going on a 12-2 run to take the lead for good. The teams will meet again here Sunday night.

Before the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick talked about the team finding ways to overcome recent adversity.

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes dunks over Memphis Grizzlies center Christian Koloko in the first half Friday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

“All the teammates I had, all the guys that I’ve coached that have a high care factor, every loss, every poor performance stings the same,” Redick said. “[It] can be difficult to look at the big picture when you’re in the middle of it. I think that’s our job as a coach: to help the players zoom out sometimes, while also holding them accountable. That’s the balance you have to find.”

The Lakers built a 15-point lead in the second quarter by playing with aggression and being smart on defense. Then the Lakers went into a rut, watching the Grizzlies go on an 18-0 run to take a 58-55 lead.

But in keeping with their recent tendencies, the Lakers outscored the Grizzlies 11-2 to take a 66-60 lead into halftime. And by the end of the third quarter, the Lakers and Grizzlies were all tied 96-96.

Gabe Vincent (lumbar back strain) missed his seventh straight game, but Redick said the team hopes he can practice Saturday and that if he does, it will “be modified.”

Redick said Vincent will not play Sunday against the Grizzlies, but the hope is that he can play either at New Orleans on Tuesday or at San Antonio on Wednesday.

“We’ve got to get him exposure to live play, and with the travel day on Monday, that’s gonna be tough,” Redick said.