Lakers

NBA suspends Kings’ Dennis Schroder for reported confrontation with Luka Doncic

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) dribbles during the second half.
Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder controls the ball during a game against the Lakers on Dec. 28.
(Jessie Alcheh / Associated Press)
Associated Press
NEW YORK — Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder has been suspended three games without pay for an off-court incident in which he tried to strike another player during a confrontation, the NBA said Saturday night.

The league said the confrontation occurred about 40 minutes after the Kings’ 125-101 loss to the Lakers on Dec. 28, when Schroder sought out the other player in a hallway at Crypto.com Arena.

The league did not disclose the name of the Lakers player, but according to ESPN it was Luka Doncic. The pair had been sniping at each other all game, with Doncic at one point taunting Schroder for not signing an $84 million contract with the Lakers in 2021.

Schroder will miss home games against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, the Lakers on Monday night and the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

He’s eligible to return for a Friday home game against the Washington Wizards.

The 6-foot-1 Schroder, who has played for 10 teams in a 12-year NBA career, is averaging 13 points and 5.7 assists per game this season.
