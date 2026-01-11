Lakers hopeful Rui Hachimura will return from injury in the days ahead

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura dunks during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in October. Hachimura has missed the last six games because of right calf soreness.

It’s still unclear exactly when Rui Hachimura will return for the Lakers after missing six games because of right calf soreness, but coach JJ Redick said the forward is trending toward playing soon.

That could be as early as Monday night when the Lakers play at the Sacramento Kings or Tuesday night when they play the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena.

Hachimura practiced Sunday and took extra shots after the session. “He was able to do everything in practice,” Redick said.

Hachimura has been rehabbing for two weeks. He took part in a few practices and is eager to return.

Does he think he will play against the Kings?

“I think so. I think I felt good after [practice], but I got to check with the trainers and everybody and then we’ll see for tomorrow,” Hachimura said.

When he does return, Hachimura will be on a minutes restriction and will probably come off the bench, Redick said.

Hachimura said his calf has “healed,” giving him a chance to practice with the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers’ G League team.

Hachimura is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 27 games. He is shooting 52.1% from the field and 44.5% from three-point range,

“I’m fine,” he said. “I feel good about it.”

Hachimura is aware how calf injuries have led to more serious ailments for NBA players. Although staying healthy is a priority with free agency looming at the end of the season, Hachimura said his main concern is helping the Lakers win games.

“I think at the end of the day ... I’m trying to help this team win. That’s the whole purpose of being here,” he said. “I’ve been here for four seasons now. I think I’m one of the guys that has been here the longest too, so I’m happy to be here playing with these guys. The coaches and everybody, I love these guys.

“Of course the contract and stuff is coming up. But at the end of the day I’m just trying to focus on everyday, just in the moment. ... We got a second half that is coming. As a team too, but for me, I got to be ready for the playoffs.”

NBA suspends Kings guard Dennis Schroder

A day after the NBA suspended Sacramento point guard Dennis Schroder three games for confronting and attempting to strike Luka Doncic after a game on Dec. 28, Redick offered little insight into the incident.

“It’s a league matter,” Redick said. “So, I don’t really have a comment on it, to be honest with you. They made their decision. And it’s up to them.”

The league said the incident occurred approximately 40 minutes after the game when Schroder sought out Doncic in a Crypto.com Arena hallway and initiated the confrontation.

The two had been sniping at each other all game, with Doncic at one point taunting Schroder for not signing an $84-million contract with the Lakers in 2021.

After the game, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, Schroder was hiding and waiting to attack Doncic in the hallway.

Redick was asked if he was aware of what happened.

“There’s very few things I’m not aware of,” Redick said.

For his part, Schroder posted on social media, “Attempting,” with several emojis.