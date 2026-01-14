Lakers’ JJ Redick defends LeBron James amid ‘unfortunate’ criticism

Redick said he didn’t expect James to play Tuesday. He had not played in two games in as many days all season, and, at 41 years old, James said his status for all back-to-backs going forward should be “to be determined.”

Then James dominated with his third 30-point game of the month and his 61st 30-point double-double as a Laker, passing Kobe Bryant for seventh-most in franchise history.

“I don’t take for granted the LeBron stuff,” Redick said. “It’s unfortunate actually — not to go on a little tangent here — but it’s actually unfortunate how much this guy puts into it and how much he cares and the way certain people talk about him. It’s crazy. Come be around him every day and see how much this guy cares. It’s off the charts.”

Redick then followed the tangent when asked why it was “unfortunate.”

“That’s the nature of envy,” the coach lamented. “It’s the nature of envy. You’re not going to get a click, you’re not going to get a response, by saying something nice about somebody, by acknowledging someone’s greatness, by acknowledging how much they care and how much they work and how much they’ve accomplished and continue to accomplish and continue to go after something. I mean, you got to say something bad about him. You got to go on TV and knock him. You got to go read into, ‘Oh, he did this pregame and he did this.’ It’s all just nuts. Be around him every day. He’s unbelievable.”

Teammates have tried futilely to beat James to the arena or the practice facility in the morning and can never seem to arrive early enough. His extensive pregame routine Tuesday, only hours after he played 33 minutes and 13 seconds on Monday in Sacramento, included an ice bath in a hyperbaric chamber before arriving at the arena then hours of activation, treatment, stretching and lifting before the game.

“For me, he’s one of a kind,” Doncic said. “To be in his 23rd season, to play back-to-back, it costs everybody. But for him it’s probably even more difficult. It shows how much he cares.”

Despite owning nearly every record and accolade, James said he still has no choice but to keep his standard high.

“I would never disrespect the basketball gods,” James said. “I understand that it’s a real thing. … Every time I hit the floor or I’m at a practice, whatever the case may be, trying to set an example for my teammates and the younger generation that’s watching me or watching throughout my career. I mean, shoot, my son is right over there.”

With three minutes and 43 seconds left, James was just one rebound shy of his first triple-double since Feb. 1, 2025, but didn’t chase the significant stat. After hitting a free throw, he quickly committed a take foul to stop the clock so he could leave the blowout.

He subbed out for Bronny James.