Lakers’ defensive issues once again prove costly in loss to Hornets

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In a back-and-forth high-scoring affair Thursday night, the Lakers led by 13 points in the second quarter before the Charlotte Hornets rallied to build a 15-point lead in the third quarter.

In the end, the Hornets kept the momentum they stole from the Lakers, rolling to a 135-117 win at Crypto.com Arena.

Even with all of the Lakers’ starters scoring in double figures, led by Luka Doncic’s 39 points and LeBron James’ 29 points, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Lakers’ fourth loss in five games.

Advertisement

Lakers Lakers’ JJ Redick defends LeBron James amid ‘unfortunate’ criticism LeBron James, playing in a back-to-back for the first time this season, had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in Tuesday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks.

LaMelo Ball scored 27 of his team-high 30 points in the second half for Charlotte, and also finished with 11 assists. After the Lakers closed to within 10 points with 2 minutes and 30 seconds left in the fourth, Ball’s back-to-back three-pointers essentially closed out the game.

The Hornets stole the momentum in the third quarter by knocking down three-pointers. Ball had 15 points in the quarter, connecting on four-of-seven three-pointers. The Hornets made 53% of their three-pointers in the third, going nine for 17.

Until their defensive issues in the second half, the Lakers were having some lighthearted fun. Doncic blew a kiss to the crowd and threw his hands in the air after drilling a first-quarter three. Doncic smiled at the Lakers’ bench after shooting another three-pointer a short time later.

During those moments, Doncic epitomized the kind of joy Lakers coach JJ Redick wants to see his team exhibit.

Charlotte forward Brandon Miller looks to pass in front of Lakers star LeBron James in the first quarter Thursday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

“I think basketball is fun when you’re connected, and I think that’s the biggest thing,” Redick said before the game. “I know there were times in my career that whether I was playing good, whether we were winning, whether we were losing, playing poorly, it didn’t matter. When you don’t feel connected, it’s not as fun. And I think whether it’s a star player or a guy who is like a fringe rotation player, you want to feel a part of it and you want to feel connected to your teammates in some capacity and that’s what makes it enjoyable.”

Advertisement

Doncic made sure the Lakers were connected in the first quarter, scoring 19 points on seven-for-12 shooting, which included a trio of threes. The Lakers had 14 three-pointers in the game, but it wasn’t enough to stop a more consistent Charlotte attack.

Etc.

Redick said backup center Jaxson Hayes had an MRI scan that revealed hamstring tendinopathy in his left leg. Hayes, who is averaging 6.3 points per game, missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. “It’s hopefully a short-term thing and hopefully he’ll be back at some point this weekend,” Redick said. The Lakers play at Portland on Saturday before facing the Toronto Raptors at home on Sunday.