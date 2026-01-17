Injury-riddled Lakers fall to Trail Blazers for fifth loss in six games

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Before the Lakers took the court Saturday night, they added two more starters and a key reserve to the injured list. But the Lakers still had LeBron James and they hoped he could carry them past Portland.

Starters Luka Doncic (left groin soreness) and Deandre Ayton (left knee soreness) did not play. In the fourth quarter, Marcus Smart went down amid a pile of players in the lane and eventually limped to the locker room never to return.

As for James and the rest of the Lakers, all of the injuries were too much to overcome in a 132-116 loss to the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

Advertisement

Smart had 25 points before he went to the locker room. James had 20 points but was just six for 16 from the field. He had nine rebounds and eight assists for a Lakers team that has lost five of its last six games.

Lakers guard Marcus Smart shoots over Portland center Donovan Clingan in the first half Saturday. (Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

Drew Timme was a positive for the Lakers, scoring a career-high 21 points. Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber each had 11 points.

Shaedon Sharpe led Portland (21-22) with 25 points. Jerami Grant and Caleb Love each scored 22 points and Donovan Clingan finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Doncic, who underwent an MRI and is listed as day-to-day, was dealing with the injury all of last week despite playing against the Kings, Hawks and Hornets.

“I think it was an accumulation of a longer week, more lingering, if anything,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said before the game.

Advertisement

The Lakers (24-16) aren’t sure if Ayton will play against Toronto on Sunday. The center is day-to-day with left knee soreness.

“He took a hit in his knee and there was no swelling, just some soreness,” Redick said.

The Lakers were also without backup center Jaxson Hayes, who didn’t play against the Trail Blazers because of left hamstring tendinopathy. Redick said there’s a chance Hayes could play Sunday.

James missed his first five shots in the first quarter, finishing one-for-seven from the field for just two points.

The Lakers were called for 13 fouls in the first quarter, leading to 22 free-throw attempts for the Trail Blazers, a big reason why they opened a 40-27 lead after the first 12 minutes of play.