‘He’s a very important guy.’ Deandre Ayton enters exclusive Lakers club during win

Lakers center Deandre Ayton goes up for a dunk against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

With 25 points on 10-for-10 shooting with 13 rebounds, Ayton became the first player this season to record at least 20 points on perfect shooting with at least 10 field goal attempts. After marveling at the Lakers’ championship tradition when he signed as a free agent this summer, the former No. 1 pick made his mark in the franchise record book as just the third Laker to shoot perfectly from the field on 10 or more attempts with at least 10 rebounds. The others are Wilt Chamberlain (March 11, 1969) and Mitch Kupchak (Nov. 20, 1981).

“That’s a thing I never even thought I would be a part of,” said Ayton, who also had zero turnovers. “I’m definitely honored and appreciative, but I love this game, so hopefully I get more of those.”

The center was returning from a one-game absence because of knee soreness. His impact on recent games has fluctuated as his energy dipped. During a particularly quiet stretch, coach JJ Redick said the center was frustrated that he wasn’t getting the ball more, which may have contributed to him averaging only 5.8 rebounds over five games and not finishing the fourth quarter on the court during two close games.

Advertisement

Redick encouraged his playmakers to make sure Ayton got touches early in games. The center now has double-doubles in three of his last four games.

“He’s a very important guy for us,” said Doncic, who led the team with 25 points and seven assists. “Very important. … So got to look for him a lot. We got to look for him more. And if he plays like this, it gives us a way better chance to go [far].”