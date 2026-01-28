Lakers star Luka Doncic injures left leg after slipping off the court in Cleveland

Lakers guard Luka Doncic celebrates with fans as he walks off the court after a win in Chicago on Monday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lakers guard Luka Doncic was injured in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday after slipping on a fadeaway three.

Doncic was hoping backwards on one leg after he took the shot with 7:58 remaining in the first quarter and slipped off the edge of the court. He immediately grabbed at his lower left leg and was unable to stand up. The Lakers called a timeout and trainers helped Doncic to his feet. He hobbled toward the Lakers locker room, putting almost no weight on his left leg.

He returned to the court with 1:32 left in the first quarter. He has four points on one-of-six shooting from the field, missing all three of his shots from deep early in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Cleveland’s home court is raised above the arena floor to accommodate for an ice hockey rink underneath. It’s the only arena in the NBA with the unique set up. Miami Heat guard Dru Smith suffered a severe anterior cruciate ligament sprain from slipping off the court in 2023.

Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, is averaging 33.8 points for the Lakers, who are in the midst of an eight-game road trip. They are just getting healthy as guard Austin Reaves is expected to return from a calf injury by the end of the trip that stretches to Feb. 3.