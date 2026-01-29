Lakers’ Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves listed as questionable for Friday’s game

Lakers guards Luka Doncic (77) and Austin Reaves have been listed as questionable to play Friday against the Wizards in Washington.

The Lakers have upgraded guard Austin Reaves (left calf strain) to questionable from out and listed guard Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness) as questionable for Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Reaves has been out since getting injured on Christmas Day against the Houston Rockets, a span of 17 games.

In the 23 games this season Reaves played, Reaves is averaging career highs in points (26.6), assists (6.3) and rebounds (5.2). Reaves is shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range.

Doncic injured his ankle during the Lakers’ blowout loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday night after falling off the side of Cleveland’s raised court while shooting a fadeaway three-pointer in the first quarter.

He hobbled to the Lakers’ locker room and was unable to put any weight on his leg. But Doncic did return to play and finished the game with 29 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 33.6 points per game and is third in assists at 8.7.

“I kind of got scared,” Doncic told reporters after the game in Cleveland. “It wasn’t a great feeling and looking back at the video, I think I got a little bit lucky. It hurts obviously more now, but, just, I tried to go.”