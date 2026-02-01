Despite All-Stars’ efforts, Lakers fade vs. Knicks on anniversary of Luka Doncic deal

Lakers star LeBron James, left, looks to pass the ball around New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson during the first half Sunday.

Sunday marked the first-year anniversary of the Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.

Lakers coach JJ Redick admitted he felt “stressed” knowing about the trade before the Lakers played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden that night.

While his stress may have faded, Redick couldn’t have liked what he saw from the Lakers one year later.

Despite a strong effort from Doncic, the Lakers struggled with their shooting and lost 112-100 to the Knicks on Sunday night.

After Landry Shamet made a three-pointer to give the Knicks a 112-99 lead with 59.3 seconds left, Redick pulled his starters. The Lakers led 56-52 at halftime but were outscored 38-26 in the third quarter after New York went on a 15-5 run to take a 90-82 lead into the fourth quarter.

Doncic finished with 30 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Lakers’ 45% shooting from the field and 29% shooting from three-point range.

LeBron James, named an NBA All-Star for the 22nd time before the game, had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers lost for the second time in three games. He is 23-9 in regular season games at Madison Square Garden.

Deandre Ayton had 13 points and five rebounds and Marcus Smart had seven points and three assists.

OG Anunoby had 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lead the Knicks (31-18) who have won six straight. Jalen Brunson finished with 12 points and season-high 13 assists. Shamet scored 23 points and Josh Hart finished with 20 points and four rebounds.