Lakers

NBA suspends Lakers center Jaxson Hayes for one game

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes bends over with his hands on his knees to catch his breath during a break in play.
Lakers center Jaxson Hayes has been suspended one game without pay for push a Washington Wizards mascot.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
Lakers center Jaxson Hayes has been suspended one game without pay for pushing a Washington Wizards mascot during pregame introductions, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The Lakers played the Wizards at Capital One Arena on Friday night.

Hayes will miss the Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The backup center is averaging 6.4 points on 77.5% shooting and 3.8 rebounds. He’s the primary lob threat for Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic.

The Lakers just completed an eight-game trip with a 5-3 record.

