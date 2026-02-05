Luka Doncic leaves Lakers game against 76ers with leg injury

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura and guard Luka Doncic double team 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe and force a turnover in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lakers all-star guard Luka Doncic left the game in the second quarter with left leg soreness, according to the team, and didn’t return to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic walked back to the locker room holding his left leg late in the second quarter.

Doncic tried to throw a pass to Maxi Kleber that resulted in a turnover with about 3:45 left in the second quarter. He turned to run back up the court and grabbed the back of his left leg.

Doncic went up and down the court several times, grimacing in pain.

Lakers Lakers acquire Luke Kennard, prepared to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer The Lakers are sending Gabe Vincent and a second-round draft pick to Atlanta. With about $60 million in projected salary-cap space, L.A. is in position to make major moves this offseason.

When Lakers coach JJ Redick called a timeout with 3:03 left in the second quarter, Doncic stayed on the court bent over. He gingerly walked to the bench and then walked to the locker room.

Advertisement

Doncic had scored 10 points on three-for-10 shooting, 0-for-4 on three-pointers. He was four-for-four from the free-throw line and had four rebounds and two assists.

He did not return for the second half. Rui Hachimura started the third quarter in Doncic’s place.

Doncic leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.4 points per game, and he is third in assists, averaging 8.7 per game.