LeBron James leads Lakers to win, Luke Kennard makes his debut and Luka Doncic watches

New Lakers guard Luke Kennard hits three pointer under pressure from Warriors forward Gui Santos on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick Turner
LeBron James had a near triple-double with 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds during the Lakers’ 105-99 win over the Golden State Warriors Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

During a game stars Luka Doncic (mild left hamstring strain) and Golden State’s Stephen Curry (knee injury) missed, the Lakers pulled off the win with six players scoring in double figures.

Austin Reaves had 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds and Rui Hachimura had 18 points on seven-for-10 shots.

Luke Kennard, who was acquired Thursday from the Atlanta Hawks for Gabe Vincent, played his role well. He had 10 points in his first game as a Laker, coming off the bench to go four-for-seven from the field and two-for-four from the three-point line. He also had two assists and two rebounds.

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt battles Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski for a loose ball at Crypto.com Saturday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Kennard drilled a three-pointer off a pass from Reaves to give the Lakers a 92-88 lead in the fourth quarter.

After Reaves scored, Kennard showed off his passing skills, finding Jared Vanderbilt under the basket for a dunk. Maxi Kleber scored and Reaves made two free throws to help seal the Lakers’ win.

Lakers call Doncic’s injury mild

The Lakers said Doncic was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed as day-to-day.

The Lakers play Oklahoma Monday night and San Antonio Tuesday night before playing the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night. The NBA All-Star game follows on Feb. 15 and the Lakers don’t play again until Feb. 20 against the Clippers at home.

So, Lakers coach JJ Redick and president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka both were asked Saturday night if Doncic would be able to play in the all-star game or if it would be best for him to rest.

“I’ve been around him as a teammate and as a coach and I know he [loves to] plays. If he’s able to play, he plays. I think he wants to be in the all-star game,” Redick said. “I know he wants to play against Dallas, the game before the all-star game. He has his team working on him day and night. So again, it’s day to day and when he’s ready to play, we’ll get him out there.”

Doncic, who leads the NBA in scoring (32.8) and is second in assists (8.6), earned the most all-star game votes. In the new all-star game format of “U.S. vs. the World,” Doncic would play for the world team because he’s from Slovenia.

“Luka, one of his greatest qualities is when he has an injury or he’s unavailable for a game, he is deeply upset,” Pelinka, who spoke to the media for the first time since September. “He just can’t stand not playing basketball. He loves the game so much and wants to play every night. And that’s an incredible quality. Just a player who’s like fighting and clawing to play versus looking for a reason maybe not to. So we commend Luka for that. In terms of this injury, the good news is it doesn’t appear to be anything serious. It was a mild hamstring strain and he is truly day to day.”

Kennard makes immediate impact

Kennard didn’t waste any time making an impact for the Lakers during their game against the Warriors.

He drilled his first shot as a Laker, a high arching 25-foot three pointer with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

The shot was set up by Reaves, giving Kennard a glimpse of what life will be like playing with the Lakers’ big three of James, Doncic and Reaves.

“Those guys attract so much attention to other teams on the offensive end and for me, it’s just spacing the floor, making the right plays at all times and just being aggressive out there,” Kennard said before the game about his role. “Coming off the bench and just looking to hunt my shot at all times. I know that’s what they want me to do as a team and the coaches and I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Etc.

Pelinka said the Lakers have a roster spot available and will look at the buy-out market to potentially find a player to add to the team. But, according to people with knowledge of the matter not authorized to discuss it publicly, the Lakers don’t have interest in Cam Thomas, a 6-foot-3 guard who was waived by the Brooklyn Nets.

“Yeah, so we have an open roster spot and we are in sort of active conversations with some players that are available now, doing our due diligence,” Pelinka said. “And then of course, to your point, players down the road could come in through the buyout market. So, we are evaluating that 15th roster spot and at some point probably will likely fill it.”
