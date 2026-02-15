LeBron James plays in record 22nd All-Star Game, says he’s still unsure about his future

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lakers star LeBron James eased his way to the interview podium Sunday with a giant water jug in his hand and a do-rag covering his hair, the last of the NBA All-Stars to speak with the media before the game.

James was selected as a reserve, breaking his NBA record of 21 consecutive starts but extending his record for most appearances to 22.

At 41 and playing in his record 23rd season, James was asked about his future, because his eventual retirement always seems to be a source of curiosity.

So, James was asked before he played in the “U.S. vs. “World” All-Star Game tournament at Intuit Dome whether he had any inkling about what he wants to do next season.

“I want to live,” James said. “When I know, you guys will know. I don’t know. I have no idea. I just want to live. That’s all.”

James played on Team Stripes, joining fellow veterans Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, who didn’t play because of a right knee injury.

They are long-time combatants, friends and U.S. Olympic teammates. And they are All-Stars again, all older than 37 and still playing at a high level.

“It’s always an honor to see those guys,” James said. “We have had such an unbelievable journey throughout our individual careers and then intersecting at certain points in our careers, matchups in the regular season, Finals appearances, postseason appearances, then Olympics two summers ago. When it comes to me, Steph and KD, we’ll be interlocked for the rest of our careers, for sure. It’s been great to be able to have some moments with those guys, versus those guys, teaming up with those guys.”

The All-Star format has changed from East versus West to U.S. versus the World.

Team Stars forward Scottie Barnes, left, celebrates with Cade Cunningham after hitting a three to beat Team World in the first matchup of the All-Star Game tournament Sunday at Intuit Dome. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

There were three teams — Team Stars, Team Stripes and Team World, and they played 12-minute games in a round-robin tournament.

Game 1 was Team World vs. Team Stars, a game that went into overtime after Anthony Edwards tied the score 32-32 at the end of the first 12 minutes.

Team Stars, the first team to score five points in overtime, won 37-35 on a Scottie Barnes three-pointer,.

Victor Wembanyama led Team World with 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Edwards had 13 points for Team Stars.

Team Stripes then beat Team Stars, 42-40, on a three-pointer by De’Aaron Fox as time expired.

Edwards, who had 11 points in the second game, took over late, scoring and then getting a steal before drilling a three-pointer for a 40-39 late.

But Fox’s three delivered a win for “the old heads,” as James called his squad, which included Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who had five points and five rebounds. James had eight points for Team Stripes.

Luka Doncic, James’ Lakers teammate and the leading All-Star vote-getter, played for Team World because he is from Slovenia. Doncic, who missed the Lakers’ last four games of the first half because of a hamstring strain, had five points in the opening game.

James was asked whether he could have imagined a USA-versus-the-World format.

“No,” James said, laughing. “No. I mean, East-West is definitely, it’s a tradition. It’s been really good. Obviously, I like the East and West format. But they are trying something. But we’ll see what happens. I mean, it’s the U.S. versus the World. The World is gigantic over the U.S. So, I’m just trying to figure out how that makes sense. But, I don’t want to dive too much into that. Yeah, East-West is great. We’ll see what happens with this.”

Just before tipoff, former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were introduced to a standing ovation.