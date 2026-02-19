Lon Rosen to take over business operations for the Lakers

Dodgers executive Lon Rosen, shown at spring training in 2024, will become the Lakers’ new president of business operations, the team announced Thursday.

As the Lakers prepare to enter the stretch run of the NBA season, the team announced that Lon Rosen will replace Tim Harris as president of business operations.

Rosen, who has been an executive vice president and chief marketing officer with the Dodgers since 2012, worked for the Lakers as an intern while in college and eventually became an executive with the organization in the 1980s.

“For many years, I have seen the impact that Lon has had in our industry,” said Jeanie Buss, Lakers governor and minority owner, in a statement released by the team. “Over that time, I have learned that not only is Lon a great person, but he also has a deep understanding of both sports and entertainment and a true feel for where this business is headed.”

Harris announced this week to colleagues that he would be stepping down at the end of this season, according to the team’s statement. He was part of the management team that negotiated a $3-billion, 20-year deal with Charter Communications to create Spectrum SportsNet for the Lakers in 2011.

Rosen, who eventually became an agent and sports business leader, has helped the Dodgers increase revenue during a period when they have won three World Series championships.

“I’m beyond grateful to Jeanie and Mark for trusting me with this incredible opportunity,” Rosen said in the statement released by the Lakers. “As everyone knows, the economics of the sports business are constantly changing – and they will continue to do so.

“But, at root, my job is a simple one: figuring out how to do right by our employees and our partners while ensuring that the Lakers continue to provide an unparalleled experience for our fans in Los Angeles and around the world. I look forward to working alongside Jeanie, Rob and the whole front-office team to make that happen.”