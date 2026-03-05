LeBron James breaks another Kareem Abdul-Jabbar record

Lakers star LeBron James dunks to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 15,837 career field goals in the regular season during the first quarter Thursday against the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James is king of another NBA record once held by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James entered Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets needing to make three field goals to pass Abdul-Jabbar for the most made field goals in league history. James tied Adbul-Jabbar’s mark for most regular-season field goals when he dunked off a lob pass from Luka Doncic with 8:33 left in the first quarter.

He set the new mark of 15,838 with a fadeaway jumper near the Lakers’ bench with 11.8 seconds left in the first quarter.

King. The most field goals made in NBA regular season HISTORY 👑 pic.twitter.com/KmyOW9msll — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2026

When James went to the bench with the Lakers trailing 32-22 at the end of the quarter, the Denver Nuggets’ public address announcer told the crowd about his accomplishment. James was given a standing ovation from the fans at Ball Arena.

“LeBron’s greatest hits, he just keeps adding to them,” said Lakers coach JJ Redick before the game. “He just plays and plays and plays. And the greatest hits are just ... he’s got a hell of a catalog.”

James is the league’s all-time leading scorer, having broken Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387 points on Feb. 7, 2023.