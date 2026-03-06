Luka Doncic one technical foul away from an automatic suspension

Lakers star Luka Doncic reacts at the end of a 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lakers star Luka Doncic is one technical away from receiving an automatic one-game suspension after he picked up his 15th technical of the season in a 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Doncic, who had 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, was charged with a technical with 5:43 left in the second quarter.

“Just because I yelled at him, I guess. That’s what he said,” said Doncic about his interaction with referee Ed Malloy. “But I heard three other players say the exact same sentence and didn’t get a tech. And that’s my problem, you know, I was trying not to talk at all. This is the first thing I said — no warning or nothing.”

Advertisement

Malloy said after the game that Doncic was issued a technical for “using profanity directed towards a referee.”

The NBA automatically suspends any player who receives 16 technical fouls during a season. Doncic has reached the threshold twice in his career, but the NBA rescinded the 16th technical each time, allowing him to avoid suspension.

Doncic wasn’t making any guarantees about whether he’ll be able to avoid another technical.

Advertisement

“We’ll see,” he said. “Can’t predict the future.”