Advertisement
Lakers

Luka Doncic one technical foul away from an automatic suspension

Lakers star Luka Doncic reacts at the end of a 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

DENVER — Lakers star Luka Doncic is one technical away from receiving an automatic one-game suspension after he picked up his 15th technical of the season in a 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Doncic, who had 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, was charged with a technical with 5:43 left in the second quarter.

“Just because I yelled at him, I guess. That’s what he said,” said Doncic about his interaction with referee Ed Malloy. “But I heard three other players say the exact same sentence and didn’t get a tech. And that’s my problem, you know, I was trying not to talk at all. This is the first thing I said — no warning or nothing.”

Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks the ball for a basket to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record.

Lakers

LeBron James breaks another Kareem Abdul-Jabbar record, but hurts his elbow in loss

Lakers star LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most career field goals in the regular season during a 120-113 loss to Denver.

Malloy said after the game that Doncic was issued a technical for “using profanity directed towards a referee.”

The NBA automatically suspends any player who receives 16 technical fouls during a season. Doncic has reached the threshold twice in his career, but the NBA rescinded the 16th technical each time, allowing him to avoid suspension.

Doncic wasn’t making any guarantees about whether he’ll be able to avoid another technical.

Advertisement

“We’ll see,” he said. “Can’t predict the future.”
LakersSports

All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Thuc Nhi Nguyen's weekly newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement