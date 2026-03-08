Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves carry LeBron-less Lakers to win over Knicks

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Lakers have struggled against the NBA’s elite teams this season, something that’s been a source of consternation for the team.

The opportunity to start shaping another narrative was presented Sunday against one of the league’s top teams in the New York Knicks.

And the Lakers found some redemption, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves leading them to a 110-97 win at Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic had 35 points and eight rebounds. Though he was 11 for 25 from the field and five for 16 from three-point range, his three with 1:05 left sealed the win for the Lakers (39-25).

Reaves had 25 points, five assists and four rebounds. He was eight for 16 from the field and three for six from three-point range.

Rui Hachimura (13 points, seven rebounds) and Luke Kennard (12 points) helped make sure the Lakers didn’t blow a 23-point lead against a New York team that is third in the Eastern Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson had 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Knicks (41-24).

The Lakers entered the game with a 4-12 record against teams with a winning percentage over .600. Many of their losses to top teams have been by double digits, which has become a significant reason for concern with the playoffs fast approaching.

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, left, dives for a loose ball in front of New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby during the first half Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

It wasn’t going to be easy against a Knicks team that’s one of the NBA’s best on the defensive end. They entered Sunday ranked fifth in points allowed (110.6) and seventh in both field-goal percentage (45.7) and defensive rating (111.7).

When the Lakers extended their lead to 21 points in the third quarter, they did so, in part, by playing stingy defense. They held the Knicks to 24 points in the third, with 35% shooting from the field and 18% shooting from three-point range.

The Lakers also scored 34 points in the quarter, shot 55% from the field and 50% (five for 10) from three-point range.

The Lakers played without LeBron James, who missed his second straight game because of a left elbow contusion and left foot arthritis. James sustained his elbow injury after falling to the court in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

But Lakers center Deandre Ayton, who missed Friday’s win over Pacers with left knee soreness, returned.

It has been an up-and-down season for Ayton, but Lakers coach JJ Redick said he is confident the 7-foot center can be more consistent moving forward.

Ayton showed flashes of his talent against the Knicks by being more engaged. He was active on defense from the start, blocking a shot in the first quarter. He set a hard screen to get Doncic open and then rolled to the basket and took a lob pass from Doncic for a two-handed dunk in the first quarter.

Ayton finished with six points and eight rebounds.

“Ultimately, the player has to be consistent,” Redick said. “And that’s not to say that’s a knock on DA. That’s just the NBA. We’ve been very consistent with how we’ve coached him. And we recognized early that was, maybe not a change, but that was something we had to be adaptable with. And I think we’re hopeful and optimistic that we’re gonna get a consistent version down the stretch of the season.”