The Lakers turn a big liability into an asset, using strong defense to beat Minnesota

Lakers guard Luka Doncic knocks the ball out of the hands of Timberwolves forward Julius Randle at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Luka Doncic’s 31-point, 11-rebound and 11-assist triple-double stole the show Tuesday. Austin Reaves’ 29 second-half points turned a highly anticipated nationally televised game into a blowout. But the quiet force behind the Lakers’ recent surge is the team’s defensive improvement.

The Lakers were 23rd in defensive rating before the All-Star break, giving up 116.6 points per 100 possessions. They’ve jumped to 12th during the past 15 games with a defensive rating of 112.3.

Doncic credited the team’s improved effort and communication on defense. Some of it is simply time together.

“It’s later in the season, so obviously we’re heading towards the playoffs now,” forward Jake LaRavia said at practice Monday. “I couldn’t tell you why [the defense has improved], but it’s a good time to do it, that’s for sure. And I think we’re all getting closer with each other off the court and just continuing to build relationships and that helps when you get on the court as far as just being there for one another defensively.”

Guard Marcus Smart led the effort to hold Anthony Edwards, the NBA’s third-leading scorer averaging 29.6 points per game, to 14 points on two-for-15 shooting. It was his most inefficient shooting performance with more than 11 shots of his career. He missed nine of 10 shots from beyond the arc. Some were uncharacteristic misses on open chances, Lakers coach JJ Redick conceded, but he commended his players for making the majority of Edwards’ chances difficult.

“It starts with Smart, he was starting on him,” Doncic said. “But for guys like that, you need the whole team to stop them, not just one guy. So I think we did a great job.”

Tuesday’s performance doubled down on one of the Lakers’ best defensive games of the season when they held the New York Knicks to 97 points on Sunday. The 99-point defensive rating was the fifth time the Lakers held a team to less than 100 points per 100 possessions in a game, and the first time doing so against a team with a record of .600 or better.