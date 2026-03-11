The Lakers turn a big liability into an asset, using strong defense to beat Minnesota

With six wins in their last seven games, the Lakers leap-frogged the Minnesota Timberwolves in the standings Tuesday after a convincing 120-106 win over the two-time Western Conference finalists.
The Lakers (40-25) own the valuable head-to-head tiebreaker against Minnesota (40-25) that could decide home-court advantage in the tight playoff race. The third- to seventh-place Western Conference teams are within 2.5 games in the standings, with the Lakers trailing third-place Houston (40-24) by just half a game.
Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s win:
2
Getting defensive
Luka Doncic’s 31-point, 11-rebound and 11-assist triple-double stole the show Tuesday. Austin Reaves’ 29 second-half points turned a highly anticipated nationally televised game into a blowout. But the quiet force behind the Lakers’ recent surge is the team’s defensive improvement.
The Lakers were 23rd in defensive rating before the All-Star break, giving up 116.6 points per 100 possessions. They’ve jumped to 12th during the past 15 games with a defensive rating of 112.3.
Doncic credited the team’s improved effort and communication on defense. Some of it is simply time together.
“It’s later in the season, so obviously we’re heading towards the playoffs now,” forward Jake LaRavia said at practice Monday. “I couldn’t tell you why [the defense has improved], but it’s a good time to do it, that’s for sure. And I think we’re all getting closer with each other off the court and just continuing to build relationships and that helps when you get on the court as far as just being there for one another defensively.”
Guard Marcus Smart led the effort to hold Anthony Edwards, the NBA’s third-leading scorer averaging 29.6 points per game, to 14 points on two-for-15 shooting. It was his most inefficient shooting performance with more than 11 shots of his career. He missed nine of 10 shots from beyond the arc. Some were uncharacteristic misses on open chances, Lakers coach JJ Redick conceded, but he commended his players for making the majority of Edwards’ chances difficult.
“It starts with Smart, he was starting on him,” Doncic said. “But for guys like that, you need the whole team to stop them, not just one guy. So I think we did a great job.”
Tuesday’s performance doubled down on one of the Lakers’ best defensive games of the season when they held the New York Knicks to 97 points on Sunday. The 99-point defensive rating was the fifth time the Lakers held a team to less than 100 points per 100 possessions in a game, and the first time doing so against a team with a record of .600 or better.
3
Deandre Ayton shows his ‘monster’ side
With 33 missed shots between both teams in the first quarter, Deandre Ayton certainly had plenty of opportunities for rebounds, and the 7-foot center made the most of them.
Ayton almost single-handedly kept the Lakers in contention in the first half, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second quarter and had a first-half double-double with 11 rebounds.
Ayton, who was scoreless in the first quarter but had six rebounds, scored three of his first four baskets off offensive rebounds. The only exception came when Reaves drove in the lane, wrapped a pass around his back and found Ayton cutting down the lane for a vicious two-handed dunk. The crowd roared.
“He was a monster,” said Reaves, who had 31 points and eight assists. “... He was the only person scoring for us efficiently and then just being high energy on the other end, just doing what he does. That’s what we need him to do. When he does that, we’re a different team and we’re thankful to have him.”
Ayton’s effort has waned throughout the season, sometimes resulting in him getting benched late in games. But he provided major lifts in marquee wins against the Knicks (six points, eight rebounds) and Timberwolves to earn the confidence and trust of his teammates.
The Lakers needed Ayton at his best after backup centers Jaxson Hayes (back soreness) and Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) were ruled out of the game about 15 minutes before tip-off. Hayes was starring in his reserve role in recent weeks, bringing much-needed energy off the bench and a seamless connection with Doncic, but hearing that Ayton would have to hold down the front line by himself gave the former No. 1 draft pick extra motivation.
“I know I’m the only big,” Ayton said, “so I try my best to stay out there as long as possible, especially down the stretch.”
4
Lakers cruising without LeBron James
LeBron James missed his third consecutive game, still recovering from a hip contusion suffered in a fall against the Denver Nuggets last week. The 41-year-old participated in on-court shooting Tuesday before the team’s walk-through but “probably just needs a couple more days,” Redick said.
The Lakers “obviously want him in the lineup,” Redick said, but they haven’t necessarily needed him this season when his absences typically open greater opportunities for Doncic and Reaves.
In 316 minutes on the court together, James, Doncic and Reaves have a net rating of -1.1 points per 100 possessions. James and Doncic have a -3.1 net rating together while the Doncic and Reaves duo is outscoring opponents by six points per 100 possessions. In their fifth season together, James and Reaves have their worst net rating together at -1.7.
How the trio of ball-handling stars would coexist was one of the major questions entering Doncic’s first full season with the Lakers. But alternating injuries to James and Reaves have limited the group’s time together.
“The human struggle to want what you want while also having the emotional maturity and recognition that you have somebody next to you, it hasn’t been as clean,” Redick said before the game. “... There’s a clear pecking order when LeBron or when Luka and AR on the floor together with guys that are low usage players. That’s the nature of it. That’s the nature of nearly every Big Three that’s ever existed. We’re going to get there. We’ve seen some positive signs and I know LeBron, he recognizes the importance of having Luka as the engine. All he really wants is to impact winning.”
The Lakers are 13-7 (65% winning percentage) in games without James this season and 26-18 (59%) with him in the lineup.
