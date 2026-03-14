Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves lift Lakers to thrilling overtime win over Nuggets

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The Lakers entered a critical six-game stretch Saturday that could very well determine their playoff position in the competitive Western Conference postseason race.

Behind the heroics of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers defeated the Nuggets in a thrilling 127-125 win at Crypto.com Arena that secured a playoff seeding tiebreaker over the Nuggets.

Doncic made an 18-foot jumper with less than a second left in overtime to secure the win. While he’ll get a lot of the credit for the outcome, the play of Austin Reaves, Deande Ayton and Marcus Smart in overtime also played a critical role.

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Lakers LeBron James’ adaptability a key in victory over the Bulls The 41-year-old forward is letting Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves control the offense, but he continues to find ways to impact the game on both ends of the court.

Ayton scored four of his nine points in the overtime and Smart drilled an important three-pointer late as the Lakers (42-25) won their fifth straight game and moved back into third place in the West with 15 games remaining.

It was dueling triple-doubles between two stars, with Doncic putting up 30 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds and Nikola Jokic finishing with 24 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists.

Reaves, who finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists, forced overtime when he intentionally missed a free throw, got the rebound and scored on a floater to tie the score 118-118 with made his first free throw with 5.2 seconds remaining, leaving the Lakers down by one point. Reaves then intentionally missed the second free and got the rebound with pure hustle. He shot a floater that tied the score at 118-118 with 1.9 seconds remaining.

Lakers win a thriller, 127-125. Luka Doncic hits the game-winner to finish with 30 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds. Austin Reaves 32 points, sevenr rebounds, six assists and the huge basket to force overtime. Marcus Smart 21 points, five made threes. Game of the Lakers season. pic.twitter.com/XKe6kV7KAn — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) March 15, 2026

In the overtime, Smart, who finished with 21 points, made a three-pointer off an assist from Doncic for a 125-123 lead, but Jokic responded by scoring over Deandre Ayton with 15.1 seconds left to tie the score.

With the Nuggets (41-27) on the verge of winning the season series, Doncic then scored with half a second left to give the Lakers their eighth win in nine games.