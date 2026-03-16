Lakers surge late and defeat Rockets for their sixth consecutive win

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In their first meeting of the season on Christmas Day, Lakers coach JJ Redick said the Lakers were “punked” by the Houston Rockets and vowed not to let it happen again.

On Monday, the Lakers displayed their toughness in a 100-92 win over the Rockets at Toyota Center.

Even when they were faltering in the fourth quarter amid a one-for-15 shooting streak, the Lakers showed their resilience with a gritty defensive effort that kept them in the game. The Lakers scored just 17 points in the fourth, but they held the Rockets to just 10 points en route to their sixth consecutive win.

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Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 36 points, six rebounds and four assists. LeBron James scored 18 points and Austin Reaves had 15 points.

But three big baskets from Deandre Ayton (seven points, 11 rebounds) and a big three-pointer by Marcus Smart (11 points) helped the Lakers open their six-game trip with a win.

The Lakers threw double teams at Houston’s Kevin Durant all game, limiting him to 18 points and forcing him into seven of the Rockets’ 24 turnovers.

The teams will play again on Wednesday night.

Doncic got off to what has become his typical first-quarter starts, scoring 16 points on seven-for-10 shooting. But Houston took a 58-51 lead at halftime after taking control of the boards in the second quarter. The Rockets turned six offensive rebounds into 13 points.

The Lakers also had a hard time scoring, shooting just 32% from the field and 13% (one-for-eight) from three-point range in the quarter.

After trailing by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, the Lakers surged and took an 83-80 lead heading into the fourth. After what happened in L.A. back in December, the Lakers were determined not to let Houston run away with the game.

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Lakers LeBron James’ adaptability a key in victory over the Bulls The 41-year-old forward is letting Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves control the offense, but he continues to find ways to impact the game on both ends of the court.

“We’re playing hard right now,” Redick said before the game. “Our defense has been better. ... Just kind of going down the line, guys are starring in the roles that this team needs for us to be successful.”

Note: Lakers backup center Maxi Kleber did not play as he continues to recover from a lumber back strain. “He’s basically been shut down for five days to sort of heal,” Redick said. “He’s not with us right now, and we hope he’s able to join us later on in the trip.”