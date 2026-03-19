Luka Doncic scores 60 and LeBron ties NBA games record in Lakers’ eighth straight win

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This is 41.

On the same night he tied Robert Parish for the NBA record in regular-season games played, ageless wonder LeBron James had a 19-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in Thursday’s 134-126 win over the Miami Heat. The 41-year-old playing in his 1,611th game helped the Lakers (45-25) win their season-best eighth consecutive game while star guard Luka Doncic poured in a season-best 60 points, including 20 points in the final quarter.

Doncic, one night after scoring 40 points with 10 assists, was showered with “MVP” chants in the fourth quarter as he became the ninth Laker with multiple 50-point performances in a single-season. He scored 51 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls on March 12.

James, Doncic and guard Austin Reaves were all questionable to play in their second game in as many nights. Doncic was dealing with right hip soreness and Reaves was battling a right forearm contusion after Wednesday’s physical win over Houston. James, who took a hard spill in the fourth quarter and banged his right elbow, was officially nursing left foot arthritis. Earlier this season, James characterized his ailments as being simply “old.”

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But before Redick could even check on the status of his stars Thursday afternoon, he learned they already decided on their availability. The players huddled in the locker room after Wednesday’s game before the coaches entered and decided they would all play in Miami.

“There’s a high level of belief right now,” Redick said before the game, “and they all want to play.”

Reaves, who has a bruise on his shooting wrist, finished with 18 points.

Lakers star Luka Doncic celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Heat on Thursday. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Following the 8:30 p.m. local tip in Houston, the Lakers didn’t land in Miami until past 4 a.m. Players didn’t get to their hotel rooms until 5:10 a.m.

The Lakers looked like it early on, too. They sleep-walked through the first minutes of the game, falling behind 9-0. They didn’t get their first basket until the 8:59 mark of the first quarter.

Of course it was a dunk from James.

“[It] goes back to the competitive stamina that he has and his ability to put so much focus and intent into his day,” Redick said of James’ longevity. “That’s how you last, that’s how you improve, that’s how you stay healthy and are available to play in that amount of games. I think his thing is, whatever the quote is, ‘Make sure you make the main thing the main thing,’ and he’s made basketball the main thing for a long time.”

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James made his first seven shots from the field. He was perfect into the fourth quarter until he got swatted on a layup attempt by Norman Powell.

Lakers star LeBron James celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat on Thursday. (Rich Storry / Getty Images)

In his record 23rd NBA season, James is helping the Lakers play their best at the most important time of the year by taking on a new role. Since returning from a three-game injury absence, James has ceded more control of the offense to Doncic and Reaves. He has not relinquished any impact on the game, averaging 20.4 points over the last five games while shooting 64.6% from the field.

James has missed only five shots in the last two games, including a 13-for-14 effort against Houston on Wednesday. It came 13 years since his last 13-for-14 shooting performance, which happened with the Heat in 2013. The coach of that team, Erik Spoelstra, can only marvel.

“He’s not only competing against the entire league but also Father Time,” Spoelstra said. “... And he’s giving Father Time hell.”