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Lakers

LeBron James breaks record for most games ever played in NBA

Lakers star LeBron James drives to the basket during a game against the San Antonio Spurs in December.
Lakers star LeBron James played in his 1,612th NBA regular-season game on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
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Lakers star LeBron James played in his 1,612th NBA regular-season game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, surpassing Robert Parish’s mark of 1,611 games.

ORLANDO — Appearing in his 1,612th NBA regular-season game Saturday, LeBron James claimed the league’s all-time record for games played, passing Hall of Famer Robert Parish.

The 41-year-old James started for the Lakers against the Orlando Magic on Thursday with the Lakers currently on a season-best eight-game winning streak. James is averaging 21.3 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.

With the Lakers (45-25) surging up the Western Conference standings to third place during this winning streak, James has averaged 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 64.6% shooting from the field during the last five games.

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Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James, right.

Lakers

Luka Doncic scores 60 and LeBron ties NBA games record in Lakers’ eighth straight win

Luka Doncic scores 60 points and LeBron James finishes with a triple-double as the Lakers rally from a 15-point deficit to beat Miami 134-126.

Already playing his record 23rd NBA season, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has also moved up to first in all-time field goals made, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this month.

“He’s got to be insane,” Lakers guard Austin Reaves said when James tied Parish’s record Thursday against the Miami Heat. “Can’t be normal. Things going on in his brain to do it so well at such a high level, there’s nothing left to prove, but he finds something to continue to motivate him.

“It’s a beautiful thing, and it’s a beautiful thing to have him as one of the leaders of this team, because if there’s anybody in the world that could take games off, mentally not be there in a film session, practice, whatever it might be, it couldn’t be him, and that’s not how he’s wired.”

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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

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