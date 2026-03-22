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Lakers

Luka Doncic avoids suspension after NBA rescinds his 16th technical

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls
Lakers star Luka Doncic, left, controls the ball in front of Orlando’s Jamal Cain during the Lakers’ win on Saturday.
(Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
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  • The NBA rescinded Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul, allowing the Lakers guard to avoid a one-game suspension ahead of Monday’s matchup against Detroit.
  • Doncic’s spectacular scoring stretch — he’s averaging 40 points per game during a nine-game winning streak — has helped propelled the Lakers from sixth to third in the Western Conference.

DETROIT — He’s the hottest player in the NBA. Not even the NBA’s technical foul rule can slow Luka Doncic down.

The NBA rescinded Doncic’s 16th technical foul, the league announced Sunday, allowing Doncic to avoid a mandatory one-game suspension that would have kept him out of Monday’s game against the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons.

Doncic and the Lakers appealed the call after he was given a technical for taunting against Orlando Magic forward Goga Bitadze in Saturday’s Lakers win. Bitadze’s technical foul was also rescinded after the European players were arguing while Doncic was shooting free throws. Doncic claimed Bitadze made a vulgar comment toward Doncic’s family in Serbian while Bitadze said he first heard inappropriate comments from Doncic and only repeated what he heard the Lakers guard say.

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Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) goes up to shoot between Orlando Magic.

Lakers

Luka Doncic says vulgar comment from Orlando player led to his 16th technical

Lakers star Luka Doncic hopes he won’t be suspended by the NBA after he says an explicit comment from Orlando’s Goga Bitadze led to his 16th technical foul.

Often criticized for arguing with officials, Doncic remains at 15 technical fouls this season, second in the NBA behind Phoenix’s Dillon Brooks. In 2023, Doncic also had his 16th technical foul rescinded and avoided a one-game suspension.

Doncic’s historic scoring run has fueled the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak, their best since the 2019-20 season that ended with an NBA championship. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, is averaging 40 points per game during the winning streak while shooting 40.3% from three-point range. His 60-point outburst against the Miami Heat last Thursday was the first 60-point game in Lakers history since Kobe Bryant’s last game in 2016. He was just the seventh Lakers player to record a 60-point game, joining legends Bryant, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, George Mikan, Jerry West and Shaquille O’Neal.

The winning streak has vaulted the Lakers from sixth in the West to third. They have navigated the most difficult stretch of their schedule with seven wins over playoff-bound teams.

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Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard, second from right, celebrates.

Lakers

Luke Kennard’s last-second three-pointer lifts Lakers to ninth consecutive win

Lakers star LeBron James played in his 1,612th NBA regular-season game against the Magic on Saturday, when Luke Kennard sank a last-second three for the win.

The Pistons, poised to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2007, are without their own star player as guard Cade Cunningham is sidelined for at least two weeks with a collapsed lung. Detroit is 2-0 without him with wins over Washington and Golden State.

Note: Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness), Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) and Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness) are questionable for Monday’s game.

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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

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