After a sizzling March, Lakers face a big playoff test against equally hot Oklahoma City

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The tests kept coming in the month of March for the Lakers and they responded with the same resounding answer: We’re ready.

Yet, even though the Lakers posted a 15-2 record last month, even though they beat some of the best teams in the NBA, they still have another big test on the horizon that will further show whether they’re ready.

The Lakers will meet the defending NBA champion Thunder in Oklahoma City on Thursday night, and it will be the test of all tests because OKC is just as hot as L.A. and owns the best record in the NBA.

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The Thunder have their own unstoppable force in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, last season’s most valuable player who is in line to win it again this season, just as the Lakers have their own unstoppable force in Luka Doncic, another MVP candidate this season.

Lakers coach JJ Redick directs players during a win over the Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Oklahoma City produced a 14-1 record in March. The Thunder have a 60-16 record, tops in the league.

So for the Lakers, Thursday will be a measuring stick against the best the league has to offer.

“Yeah, 100%. I feel like we’ve been in a couple playoff games here recently,” Lakers forward Jake LaRavia said. “This is obviously going to be another one, you know, best team in the West. So it’s going to be a good test for us as we’re nearing the playoffs. And, yeah, it’s going to be the same thing. We have to be physical. We have to play defense collectively. We’re gonna have to just play together as a team.”

The Lakers finished March with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and have won 13 of their last 14 games.

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They had impressive victories over New York, Minnesota, Denver, at Houston twice, at Miami and at Orlando during March.

Now they get the Thunder.

“Obviously they are the defending champs,” Lakers guard Austin Reaves said. “They play at a high level. Obviously one of the best teams in the league, if not the best team, and we have an opportunity to go into OKC and battle them.”

The Thunder have one of the NBA’s best defenses. Oklahoma City holds teams to 107.6 points per game, second-best in the league, and 43.5% shooting, the best in the NBA.

Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring (118.6) and fifth in shooting percentage (48.2).

So, yes, the Lakers will have their hands full.

“They’re great on both sides of the ball,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “They’re gonna make you work for things defensively because of how physical they are. And then, they just do a great job of driving. You really have to do your best to keep them outta the paint, have you to do your best to be square of the ball. … They just are really good at what they do. And they’ve been doing that now for five years. And they know all the nuances. They know all the tricks. They all know the timing of everything. They’re just a tough team to guard.”

Lakers’ ultimate teammate

Lakers guard Marcus Smart looks to pass after chasing down a loose ball under pressure from Kings guard Russell Westbrook at Crypto.com Arena on March 1. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

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The Lakers all view Marcus Smart as the ultimate teammate, a selfless member of their group and a true leader the team can count on for his willingness to compete on both sides of the court.

Smart and Deandre Ayton sit next to each other in the Lakers’ locker room and that has been a good thing for Ayton, who relies on Smart for his wisdom and guidance.

And even though Smart missed his fifth consecutive game Tuesday night against the Cavaliers because of a right ankle contusion, Ayton and the Lakers still felt his presence.

“Yeah, I think there’s a built-in level of respect and, in some ways, acceptance with Marcus because of how hard he competes and how much he gives every single time that he steps on the floor,” Redick said. “That’s an easy way to build trust with your teammates ... to play as hard as you possibly can every single night and do it with a competitive gusto. And that’s what Smart does.

” I think for [Ayton,] he’s just been a great calming voice for him throughout the year. ... Marcus has been there, throughout halftimes, huddles, on the court. ... It’s really allowed D.A. to be more consistent as we’ve gotten towards the end of the season.”

Smart has been recognized for being such a great teammate.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Smart is one of 12 finalists for the 2025-26 Twyman-Strokes Teammate of the Year Award. It’s an honor that recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on-and-off the court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to his team.

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“He’s like a brother’s keeper,” said Ayton, who had 18 points and nine rebounds against the Cavaliers. “He sees everything, just like [LeBron James] and [Austin Reaves] and Luka [Doncic]. But he’s definitely going to bring it up.

“He reminds me a little bit of [former Suns teammate] Jae Crowder, that guy who is always going to be the one saying the right thing at the right time. Just our enforcer, our pit bull and he’s the one that set the tone, really, and we all follow. He throw a punch, we all going to throw a punch. You got 1,000 punches, you know what I’m saying? That’s Marcus.”