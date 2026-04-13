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Lakers

How do the Lakers match up against the Houston Rockets entering their playoff series?

Lakers coach JJ Redick, left, congratulates LeBron James after making a basket against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow
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The Lakers got a taste of a playoff atmosphere against the Houston Rockets only a month ago. They can recreate the moment again, this time with real postseason stakes, but the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference will be missing a key component from those thrilling wins.

Luka Doncic, still getting specialized treatment in Europe for his Grade 2 left hamstring strain, is a long shot to return during the first round of the playoffs, which begin Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.

Between Doncic and Austin Reaves, who is out with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, the Lakers have lost their two leading scorers and an average of 56.8 points per game. They lost the No. 3 seed. But by finishing the season with three consecutive wins to maintain home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, they haven’t lost their fight.

Los Angeles, CA - April 09: Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, left, celebrates a three-pointer by forward LeBron James against the Jazz in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Apr. 9, 2023. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

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They’ll need it against the Rockets.

“The playoffs, to me, are all about resiliency,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “... You’re playing one opponent in the playoffs and there’s a bunch of things that are gonna happen, some good, some bad. You may get down in a series. You may get down in the game, you may get down in the game on the road. And just, you have to play with resiliency.”

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Here’s how the teams match up:

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Key team stats

Lakers

Record: 53-29

Offensive rating (OFF RTG): 117.0 (10th)

Defensive rating (DEF RTG):115.5 (20th)

Net Rating (NET RTG)*: 1.5 (14th)

Rockets

Record: 52-30

Offensive Rating (OFF RTG): 117.5 (8th)

Defensive Rating (DEF RTG): 112.1 (6th)

Net Rating (NET RTG)*: 5.4 (6th)

(*Net rating subtracts defensive rating from offensive rating for a projected margin of victory.)

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Players to watch

Lakers

LeBron James: 20.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 7.2 apg, 51.5 fg%/31.7 3-pt. fg%/73.7 ft%

Deandre Ayton: 12.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1 bpg, 67 fg%/64.5% ft%

Marcus Smart: 9.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 39.5 fg%/33.1 3-pt. fg%/82.2 ft%

Rockets

Kevin Durant: 26 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.8 apg, 52 fg%/41.3 3-pt. fg%/87.4 ft%

Alperen Sengun: 20.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 6.2 bpg, 51.9 fg%/30.5 3-pt. fg%/69.1 ft%

Amen Thompson: 18.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 5.3 apg, 53.4 fg%/77.9 ft%

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How the Lakers fared

Season Series: 2-1

Dec. 25, 2025, in Los Angeles

Rockets 119, Lakers 96

The Rockets looked like a championship-contending team early in the season behind the generational rebounding force of Sengun and Steven Adams. They bullied the Lakers in a nationally televised, Christmas Day showcase, and to add injury to insult, Reaves re-aggravated a calf injury that kept him out for six weeks.

Los Angeles, CA - March 30: Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) controls a loose ball against the Wizards at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

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March 16, in Houston

Lakers 100, Rockets 92

Part of their season-long nine-game winning streak, the Lakers came back from a 10-point third-quarter deficit behind 36 points, six rebounds and four assists from Doncic. The Rockets committed 24 turnovers, a season-high for a Lakers opponent, including seven turnovers from Durant. The Rockets were without Sengun, who missed the game with low back pain.

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March 18, in Houston

Lakers 124, Rockets 116

Doncic and James combined for 70 points to lead the Lakers to their seventh consecutive win. Doncic scored 40 with 10 assists and nine rebounds while James was 13 for 14 from the field, including an alley-oop dunk from Doncic with 1:22 remaining that contributed to a 13-2 Lakers run that put the game away. While the Lakers were one of the league’s best in clutch time — going 22-8 in games within five points in the last five minutes — the Rockets were 16th with a 22-23 clutch time record.
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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

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