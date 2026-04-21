Lakers beat Rockets in Game 2 with a new Big Three

Lakers forward LeBron James elevates for a double-pumping reverse dunk during the third quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday night.

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Do the Lakers have a new Big Three?

LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard are putting in their bid to make it so.

They combined for 76 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists to lead the Lakers to a 101-94 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs.

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James had another near triple-double with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. His two-handed dunk with 55.3 seconds left made sure the Lakers didn’t blow a 15-point lead they built in the first half.

Smart had 25 points, seven assists and two rebounds while his defense was outstanding once again.

Kennard had 23 points, six rebounds and two assists. His two free throws with 14.3 seconds left capped the scoring.

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Lakers guard Marcus Smart, sprawled on the court, steals the ball from Rockets forward Kevin Durant during the first quarter of Game 2. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

And once again, the Lakers showed their clutch genes.

The Lakers had the best clutch record in the NBA during the regular season, going 22-8 in games when the score was within five points in the final five minutes. The Rockets on the other hand, went 22-23 during clutch moments, ranking 16th in the league.

Kevin Durant returned to play after missing Game 1 because of a right knee contusion, and he was sharp early on, scoring 20 points in the first half. But Durant’s biggest problem was foul trouble. He picked up his fourth with two minutes and 20 seconds left in the third quarter. Durant had only three points in the second half and had nine turnovers for the game.

Game 3 is Friday night in Houston.

The starting backcourt of Smart and Kennard, starting in place of the injured Luka Doncic (Grade 2 left hamstring injury) and Austin Reaves (Grade 2 left oblique muscle strain), had the kind of first-quarter scoring display Doncic is known for delivering.

Smart had 14 points in the first 12 minutes, shooting five for seven from the field and three for four from three-point range. Kennard had 10 points in the first, shooting four for six from the field and two for three from three-point range.

They were a big reason why the Lakers opened a 49-34 lead in the second quarter.

James had 14 points in the first half, six rebounds and two assists.

During the regular season, Doncic, Reaves and James were the Big Three for the Lakers.

But James has two new mates to help the cause, and Smart and Kennard are holding it down.

Etc.

When asked about a report saying Reaves has progressed to one-on-one court work and what Doncic is able to do, Lakers coach JJ Redick said, “Yeah, no update on the timeline for either of those guys.”

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“Austin has started a return-to-play [plan], but we don’t have any timeline update for him,” Redick added. “And then Luka I think is gonna start some court work here soon. But again, no update on timeline.”

Redick was asked if Reaves returning to play meant he is starting some support work.

“Yeah. But he, again, it’s an upper-body injury versus a lower-body injury, so it’s different things,” Redick said.

Redick was asked one last time what return-to-play progression looks like for Reaves.

“That’s above my pay grade,” Redick said.