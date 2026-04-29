Austin Reaves will play for the Lakers in Game 5 vs. Rockets

Lakers guard Austin Reaves is set to return to the lineup Wednesday night in Game 5 against the Rockets.

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After missing a month with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, Austin Reaves will make his series debut Wednesday with the Lakers trying to clinch their first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers built a 3-1 lead over the fifth-seeded Rockets with Reaves sidelined. He was injured less than a month ago against Oklahoma City and was expected to be out for at least the first round of the playoffs because a Grade 2 injury typically takes four to six weeks to heal.

But it took Reaves only three weeks to get upgraded to questionable on the status report. One day shy of four weeks, he can return just in time to give the Lakers a much-needed boost to close out a tough Rockets team.

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Reaves’ return will help stabilize the Lakers’ shorthanded backcourt that is still without Luka Doncic. The Lakers have averaged 20 turnovers a game in this series, including 24 in Game 4 in Houston, where the Lakers missed out on a chance to sweep the series. LeBron James, who has handled the majority of the play-making responsibilities, had eight turnovers in each of the last two games.

“If he is able to go, we just want Austin to be Austin,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said before the game. “That’s the biggest thing, I think, as the series has gone on, their pressure and physicality has just increased every game, and ball-handling is been important for us all series.”

One more win against the Rockets will put the Lakers into the Western Conference semifinals against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

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While the Lakers are getting healthier, the Rockets will be without their star player for the third consecutive game. Kevin Durant was ruled out Tuesday because of a left ankle sprain. He has missed four of the five games this series.