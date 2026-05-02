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Whew. Sigh. LeBron!

History eluded. Embarrassment avoided. Belief restored.

The most secure legacy played with the most desperation. The most creaky veteran played with the most aggression. The winningest superstar played like he had everything to lose.

Wow. Gasp. LeBron!

So it went at Houston’s Toyota Center on Friday night when the Lakers, just two losses from becoming the first team in NBA history to blow a three-games-to-none lead, blew away the Rockets 98-78 to win their first-round series four games to two.

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It was a night that prevented possibly the greatest meltdown in NBA history. It was a night that celebrated possibly the greatest player in NBA history.

Lakers LeBron James leads Lakers’ rout of Rockets to close out series He has 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while Rui Hachimura scores 21 to help the Lakers advance to a second-round series against the Thunder.

“Started with LeBron,” said Marcus Smart. “The OG came out.”

When the shorthanded Lakers needed him most, their ageless 41-year wonder indeed showed up huge, LeBron James fighting down the lane, throwing in from deep, finding teammates like the sizzling Rui Hachimura and the surging Austin Reaves, leading with his entire massive being.

James wasn’t going to be on the wrong side of history. He wasn’t going to further stain his sterling 42-13 close-out record. He wasn’t going to let his final season end so early.

Wait a minute, this is not his final season? Not a chance. Bury any lingering doubt. After watching him dominate the youngest starting five in these playoffs Friday, it is impossible to imagine he’s going to call it quits.

He scored a game-high 28 points while enduring a team-high 37 minutes. He had eight assists, seven rebounds and only three turnovers. He even played defense, as the Lakers were a game-best plus-26 when he was on the court.

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His night ended with him appropriately surrounded in the locker room by teammates who were bleating like goats. Because he’s the, well, you know.

Lakers forward LeBron James shoots over Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during the first half of Game 6. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

“It speaks to his greatness,” said Lakers coach JJ Redick, and, yeah, somebody must be great if they can induce grown men to imitate farm animals. “To me he’s had the greatest career of any NBA player … for him to do it again and answer the bell again, it’s … baffling in some ways.”

From the frying pan to the fire, the Lakers now travel to Oklahoma City to face the defending champion Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals beginning Tuesday.

This could get real ugly, real quick.

The Lakers won’t have injured leading scorer Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future. They will be playing a Thunder team that drubbed them in the regular season, including a 43-point stomping just last month.

The Lakers don’t stand a chance. They’ll be lucky to avoid a sweep. They should quit while they’re ahead.

Which is exactly what everyone said about them before this Rockets series, before they took advantage of a Kevin Durant injury and Reaves’ return from injury, before they revealed a sense of focus and connection completely unexpected from this disjointed group.

Before James decided he wouldn’t let them lose.

“We had some obstacles obviously and I know they were without guys as well, but I thought we answered the call,” said James. “I thought we answered the challenge and for them to allow me to lead them, that means a lot to me.”

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Truly, lost in all the criticism over the last two Lakers losses was the truth the Lakers never should have been in this position in the first place.

Consider this near miss one of James’ greatest postseason achievements. Consider this first career playoff series win a huge endorsement for Redick as a Lakers coach. Consider any positivity that comes from the Oklahoma City series as pure gravy.

Lakers forward LeBron James scores on an uncontested layup after blowing past the Rockets defense during the first half of Game 6. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

“For us to be written off a few weeks ago and to win a playoff series is a big deal,” said Redick. “And it speaks to the character of our team and the leaders of our team that they didn’t let go of the rope.”

James led the Lakers to a five-point lead in the first quarter, then absolutely dominated with a 14-point second quarter in which he outscored the entire Rockets team and gave the Lakers an 18-point halftime lead that was never challenged.

See if you can follow along …

James hits a fallaway. Jake LaRavia races down for a layup. Smart draws a charge. James hits a three. James hits a spinning layup. LaRavia connects on a fastbreak jam. James sinks another layup.

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For those breathlessly keeping score, the Lakers began that second quarter with a 9-0 run that, dating back to the first quarter, was an incredible 21-2 smackdown. At one point the Rockets missed a dozen straight shots. At another point they were 0-for-15 shooting in the quarter.

The Rockets momentarily stopped the bleeding with six consecutive points late in the quarter, but on James’ last-minute trey, the Lakers finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 49-31 halftime lead.

”He just has this ability to set the tone for the entire group,” said Redick. “He did that again tonight and the guys responded.”

James scored on a jump shot just seconds into the third quarter and the route continued. Houston, which only made six baskets in the quarter, mounted a bit of a surge late in the quarter, but Smart ended any momentum by drawing his third charge of the night.

“I love charges,” said Smart. “They’re demoralizing.”

Redick angrily called a timeout with 6:28 remaining in the game after a defensive lapse with the Lakers leading by 19. James fittingly scored on a layup immediately after the timeout and the game was formally finished.

The Lakers defense was astounding, holding the Rockets to 13 points below their season low. The Lakers rebounding was astonishing, nearly doubling the offensive rebounds of the NBA’s best offensive rebounding team.

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The Lakers offensive collective was also cool, Hachimura hitting five of seven treys, Reaves scoring 15 points with three blocked shots, and Deandre Ayton finishing a fine series with 16 rebounds.

But this was about the OG, who noted that he is finally comfortable celebrating small victories and said, “I think we should be proud of the way we handled this.”

The way he handled this.

Bleat … bleat … bleat.