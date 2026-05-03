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Lakers

Lakers respect the Thunder but insist they aren’t intimidated by them

Lakers star Austin Reaves, center, loses the ball in front of Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, and Alex Caruso.
Austin Reaves loses the ball in front of Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso during a Lakers loss in April 2025. The Lakers and Thunder open their best-of-seven playoff series Tuesday.
(Joshua Gateley / Getty Images)
By Broderick Turner
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  • The Lakers know they’re considered major underdogs heading into their playoff matchup against Oklahoma City, but they’re focused on winning the series.
  • The Lakers lost to the Thunder by an average of 29 points per game in the regular season, and star Luka Doncic remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
  • Lakers coach JJ Redick believes Oklahoma City is one of the greatest teams in NBA history.

The Lakers understand the daunting challenge they’re about to face against the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals.

Lakers coach JJ Redick referenced the great Chicago Bulls teams that won back-to-back championships in 1996 and ’97 and the Golden State Warriors teams that won titles in 2015 and ’17 when talking about the Thunder after practice Sunday.

“The Thunder is one of the greatest teams ever in NBA history,” Redick said. “It’s just the reality. They’re that good. I think our guys recognize that and respect that, and we know what kind of task we have in front of us.”

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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to shoot between Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Rui Hachimura, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

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An early look at how the Lakers and Thunder match up entering their playoff series

The Lakers weren’t supposed to win their playoff series against the Rockets. After LeBron James’ Herculean effort, they face formidable Oklahoma City.

The Thunder had the best record in the regular season at 64-18. They were ranked first in defensive field-goal percentage (43.7%), first in defensive rating (106.5), first in net rating (43.7) and second in points given up per game (107).

They have the league’s reigning most valuable player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is the leading candidate to repeat as MVP. He was second in scoring this season (31.1 points per game) and leads the postseason in scoring (33.8).

The Thunder just swept the Phoenix Suns in their first-round series. The Lakers eliminated the Houston Rockets in six games.

This season the Thunder beat the Lakers by an average of 29.2 points per game in sweeping the four-game set. So the Lakers are facing long odds to win this series, but they say they aren’t intimidated heading into Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) stands as the national anthem plays before Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Friday, May 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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The 41-year-old superstar played like he had everything to lose during a clinching Game 6 win Friday night in Houston, which is what the Laker needed.

“You can respect the team but you can’t fear them,” forward Jake LaRavia said. “You can’t come into the game fearing the opponent and then you’re just gonna come in and get punked. So, we respect how good this team is, but our goal is to win — win the games and win the series. So, our mindset stays the same.”

The Thunder have a reputation as a stingy defensive team — they were called for the seventh-fewest fouls per game (19) this season.

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“They’re top five in every category that’s disruptive-base: steals, blocks, turnovers forced, all that stuff. And they don’t foul,” Redick said. “They somehow do all of that without fouling, which is one of the most remarkable things, I think, in NBA history.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is famous for drawing fouls. He took nine free throws per game this season, third-most in the league.

“Nobody’s been able to stop him all season,” Redick said. “So, you can hope and pray.”

Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives against the Lakers during a Thunder win on April 2.
(Cooper Neill / Getty Images)

The Lakers had their own weapon at the free-throw line, but it’s unclear when Luka Doncic might return from injury. The All-Star point guard hasn’t played since sustaining a Grade 2 left hamstring strain against the Thunder on April 2.

Doncic was coming off a magical month, becoming the only player in history other than Michael Jordan to score 600 points in March.

Redick had no update on Doncic’s status — he remains out indefinitely.

But the Lakers got by the Rockets with LeBron James leading the way. He averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds in the six games. And star guard Austin Reaves, who also was injured in the April 2 game against the Thunder, returned to help beat the Rockets.

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Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) celebrates with forward LeBron James.

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‘There’s no quit.’ Lakers’ leadership, resilience shines through in series-clinching win

An age-defying effort by LeBron James along with strong contributions from Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton, help carry the Lakers to series-clinching win.

Still, few think the Lakers, who advanced past the first round for the first time since 2023, can get by the deep and talented Thunder.

“You could say nobody thought we were going to get past Houston, but everybody in this building believed,” Reaves said. “It’s the same mindset going into this. We obviously know the team that we’re about to face and how good they are and the problems that they can create for 48 minutes. So, we’ll have to lock in every single day, film, whatever it could be, to continue to get better and and pay attention to all the little details like they do.”

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Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

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