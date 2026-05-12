Lakers continue retooling of organization with plans for more hires

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations and general manager, outlined plans for fortifying the front office and upgrading training facilities on Tuesday.

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The Lakers’ roster isn’t the only thing getting restructured this offseason.

In the first offseason under Mark Walter’s ownership, the Lakers will undergo several changes in their front office and with the organization’s infrastructure while trying to keep pace in the ever-evolving NBA.

The Lakers plan to hire two assistant general managers, Rob Pelinka, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, said in a season-ending news conference Tuesday after the Lakers were swept out of the Western Conference semifinals by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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One position will focus on pro scouting, draft scouting and player development while the other will specialize in analytics, data and the salary cap. The organization has already begun interviews, Pelinka said.

“It’s not that we’ve had holes in those places,” Pelinka said. “We got a great team of people that works incredibly hard. It’s just we want to add more to that.”

Since Walter, the controlling owner of the Dodgers, became the majority owner of the Lakers in October, the Lakers have gradually reshaped front office and business operations. Joey and Jesse Buss were controversially fired in a front office shake-up that occurred less than a month after the sale was finalized. The brothers of Jeanie Buss worked in the front office, with Joey serving as alternate governor, vice president of research and development and the chief executive of the G League team. Jesse was the team’s assistant general manager and director of scouting.

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Lakers executives are now responsible for shaping a roster that has eight players facing unrestricted free agency or have player options this summer, including stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

The Lakers scouts were already in Chicago for the NBA draft combine Tuesday morning after the team’s season-ending loss Monday. Pelinka was scheduled to join them later that afternoon. With the 25th pick in the draft, the Lakers will interview about 20 players before the draft that begins June 23. The Lakers added former Virginia head coach Tony Bennett as a draft advisor in February to help with the process.

“Tony has said he never, ever wants to coach again,” Pelinka said. “That chapter in his life is 100% over. But having sort of the mind of a builder and a coach in our draft department with our scouts has been incredibly special, just to see that interaction.”

On the business side, the new ownership group swiftly brought in Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen to lead Lakers’ business operations. He created two new roles to drive revenue, oversee business strategy and grow interest in the franchise in both domestic and international markets.

Already catering to one of the more glamorous fan bases in the league, the Lakers added a row of courtside seats behind each basket for postseason games. They announced the search for a new jersey patch sponsor and sent out season ticket renewal notices that irked fans facing high markups.

Moving the G League team from the South Bay to the Coachella Valley opened another business opportunity. The Coachella Valley Lakers will open the 2026-27 season in the 11,000-seat Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

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Sharing the same facility in El Segundo made integration of the two rosters seamless. Several established players, including James, participated in G League practices this season while rehabbing long-term injuries, and developing players, including Bronny James and rookie Adou Thiero, got valuable playing time with the South Bay Lakers to build their confidence for their small roles on the NBA roster. The South Bay Lakers advanced to the G League Western Conference finals this year, but lost while key players Kobe Bufkin, Dalton Knecht and Nick Smith Jr. played with the then-shorthanded NBA team.

Moving the G League operations allows the Lakers to use extra space in their El Segundo training center for new labs for biomechanics, movement and recovery, Pelinka said. The Lakers are working in consultation with the Dodgers for the high-tech improvements.

“It’s a full rebuild and retool,” Pelinka said. “It’s adding to the great things that are already here, which have led to success, but elevating it and bringing it to the next level.”