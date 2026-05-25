Lakers hire former Pelicans executive Rohan Ramadas amid front office expansion

The Lakers made their first hire as they expand their front office this offseason, selecting Rohan Ramadas to be an assistant general manager.

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The Lakers hired former New Orleans Pelicans executive Rohan Ramadas to fill one of two new assistant general manager roles, The Times confirmed Monday.

Ramadas previously worked as the vice president of basketball operations and strategy for the Pelicans and will be involved in managing the salary cap, analytics and data for the Lakers, who are retooling their front office and basketball operations under new ownership this summer. Speaking at an end-of-season newsconference, GM Rob Pelinka said the Lakers will hire two new assistant general managers, with the other position focusing on pro scouting, draft scouting and player development.

Ramadas, who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in astronautical engineering from USC, worked at El Segundo-based The Aerospace Corporation for 12 years before jumping to the NBA full-time in 2024.

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Lakers Lakers continue retooling of organization with plans for more hires Two new assistant general managers will help in scouting and player development plus analytics, while their El Segundo training facility will get upgrades.

The hire is the first significant move of what is shaping up to be a consequential offseason for the Lakers both on and off the court. In addition to high-profile contract decisions regarding stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves, the Lakers are re-tooling the front office and business operations eight months after Dodgers owner Mark Walter officially took over in a historic $10-billion sale.

The Lakers were already interviewing assistant general managers when the season ended in the Western Conference semifinals in a four-game sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers are adding labs for biomechanics, movement and recovery in their El Segundo training facility after moving the G League affiliate South Bay Lakers to the Coachella Valley. The infrastructure improvements are coming through consultation with the Dodgers, who Pelinka called a “brother-sister organization” for the Lakers.

Staff writer Broderick Turner contributed to this report.